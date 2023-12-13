Residential Air Purifiers Market 2024 | Industry Report, Forecast Till 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |105 Pages| Report on "Residential Air Purifiers Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Photo-catalyst, Static Electricity, Active Carbon, HEPA ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Kitchen, Bed room, Living room, Others ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Residential Air Purifiers Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Residential Air Purifiers Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Residential Air Purifiers Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Residential Air Purifiers Market Worldwide?



Electrolux

Coway

Airfree

Winix

Fellowes

Camfil

Oreck

Daikin

Sharp

HoMedics

Boneco

Samsung

Delonghi

Blueair

IQAir

Austin Air

Panasonic

Whirlpool

Midea Philips

The Global Residential Air Purifiers Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Residential Air Purifiers Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Residential Air Purifiers Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Residential Air Purifiers Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Residential Air Purifiers Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Residential Air Purifiers market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Residential Air Purifiers market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Residential Air Purifiers Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Residential Air Purifiers market size was valued at USD 5062.06 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.81(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 9370.09 million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Residential Air Purifiers industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Residential Air Purifiers. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Residential Air Purifiers Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Residential Air Purifiers Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Residential Air Purifiers Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Residential Air Purifiers Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Residential Air Purifiers Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Residential Air Purifiers Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Residential Air Purifiers Market.

Photo-catalyst

Static Electricity

Active Carbon HEPA



Kitchen

Bed room

Living room Others

The Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Residential Air Purifiers Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Residential Air Purifiers Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Residential Air Purifiers Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Residential Air Purifiers market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase Residential Air Purifiers Market Report?



Residential Air Purifiers Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Residential Air Purifiers Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Residential Air Purifiers Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Residential Air Purifiers Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Residential Air Purifiers

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Residential Air Purifiers Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Residential Air Purifiers Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Residential Air Purifiers Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Residential Air Purifiers Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Residential Air Purifiers Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Residential Air Purifiers Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Residential Air Purifiers Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Residential Air Purifiers Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Residential Air Purifiers Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Electrolux

2.1.1 Electrolux Company Profiles

2.1.2 Electrolux Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.1.3 Electrolux Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Electrolux Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Coway

2.2.1 Coway Company Profiles

2.2.2 Coway Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.2.3 Coway Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Coway Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Airfree

2.3.1 Airfree Company Profiles

2.3.2 Airfree Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.3.3 Airfree Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Airfree Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Winix

2.4.1 Winix Company Profiles

2.4.2 Winix Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.4.3 Winix Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Winix Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Fellowes

2.5.1 Fellowes Company Profiles

2.5.2 Fellowes Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.5.3 Fellowes Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Fellowes Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Camfil

2.6.1 Camfil Company Profiles

2.6.2 Camfil Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.6.3 Camfil Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Camfil Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Oreck

2.7.1 Oreck Company Profiles

2.7.2 Oreck Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.7.3 Oreck Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Oreck Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Daikin

2.8.1 Daikin Company Profiles

2.8.2 Daikin Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.8.3 Daikin Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Daikin Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Sharp

2.9.1 Sharp Company Profiles

2.9.2 Sharp Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.9.3 Sharp Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Sharp Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 HoMedics

2.10.1 HoMedics Company Profiles

2.10.2 HoMedics Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.10.3 HoMedics Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 HoMedics Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Boneco

2.11.1 Boneco Company Profiles

2.11.2 Boneco Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.11.3 Boneco Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Boneco Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Samsung

2.12.1 Samsung Company Profiles

2.12.2 Samsung Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.12.3 Samsung Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Delonghi

2.13.1 Delonghi Company Profiles

2.13.2 Delonghi Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.13.3 Delonghi Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Delonghi Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Blueair

2.14.1 Blueair Company Profiles

2.14.2 Blueair Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.14.3 Blueair Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Blueair Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 IQAir

2.15.1 IQAir Company Profiles

2.15.2 IQAir Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.15.3 IQAir Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 IQAir Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Austin Air

2.16.1 Austin Air Company Profiles

2.16.2 Austin Air Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.16.3 Austin Air Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Austin Air Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 Panasonic

2.17.1 Panasonic Company Profiles

2.17.2 Panasonic Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.17.3 Panasonic Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.17.4 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

2.18 Whirlpool

2.18.1 Whirlpool Company Profiles

2.18.2 Whirlpool Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.18.3 Whirlpool Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.18.4 Whirlpool Recent Developments/Updates

2.19 Midea

2.19.1 Midea Company Profiles

2.19.2 Midea Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.19.3 Midea Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.19.4 Midea Recent Developments/Updates

2.20 Philips

2.20.1 Philips Company Profiles

2.20.2 Philips Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.20.3 Philips Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.20.4 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Residential Air Purifiers Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Residential Air Purifiers Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Residential Air Purifiers Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Residential Air Purifiers Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Residential Air Purifiers

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Residential Air Purifiers

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Residential Air Purifiers

4.3 Residential Air Purifiers Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Residential Air Purifiers Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Residential Air Purifiers Industry News

5.7.2 Residential Air Purifiers Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Residential Air Purifiers Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Photo-catalyst (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Static Electricity (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Active Carbon (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of HEPA (2018-2023)

7 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Kitchen (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Bed room (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Living room (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Residential Air Purifiers SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Residential Air Purifiers SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Residential Air Purifiers SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Residential Air Purifiers SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Residential Air Purifiers SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Residential Air Purifiers SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Residential Air Purifiers SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Air Purifiers SWOT Analysis

9 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Photo-catalyst Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Static Electricity Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Active Carbon Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 HEPA Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Kitchen Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Bed room Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Living room Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

