Parallel Robots Market Analysis Research Report [2024-2031] | 93 Pages

ABB Fanuc Yaskawa Omron Kawasaki Heavy Industries Bekannter Robot Technology Co., Ltd. Atomrobot Robotphoenix LLC Penta Robotics warsonco Corporation

The Global Parallel Robots market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Parallel robot refers to an industrial robot with two, three, four or more degrees of freedom connected by at least two movable links between the moving platform and the base.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Parallel Robots market size is estimated to be worth USD 4062.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8191.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12 during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Multi-Axis accounting for Percent of the Parallel Robots global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Food Industry segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Japan and Europe are the forefront regions of the world's largest parallel robot production market. At the same time, China is also the forefront of the largest parallel robot consumer market in 2019.

ABB, Fanuc and Yaskawa are the top 3 manufacturers of the world they hold half of the market share in 2019.

In the application field, the food and 3C industries have a market share of 25 and 28 in 2019, respectively. Due to the different strategic positioning and demand of products in various application fields, the gap in market share has been expanding.

At present, there are mainly two types of parallel robots, multi-axis and two-axis. Multi-axis is the main type of parallel robots. In 2019, the output of multi-axis parallel robots is about 14,909 (units), accounting for 70 of the global share.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the marketâs growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expertâs opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Parallel Robots

Food Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Daily Chemical Industry 3C Industry Others

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Parallel Robots market share In 2023.

Multi-Axis Two-Axis



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

What are the global trends in the Parallel Robots market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Parallel Robots? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Parallel Robots market?

What Are Projections of Global Parallel Robots Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Parallel Robots? What are the raw materials used for Parallel Robots manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Parallel Robots market? How will the increasing adoption of Parallel Robots for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Parallel Robots market worth? What was the value of the market In 2020?

Who are the major players operating in the Parallel Robots market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Parallel Robots Industry?

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Parallel Robots market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Parallel Robots industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Parallel Robots Industry.

