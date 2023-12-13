High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Report In-Depth SWOT Analysis For Forecast Year 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |99 Pages| Report on "High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( GaN, GaN/SiC, GaAs ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Energy and Power, Consumer Electronics, Inverter and UPS, Industrial ).

Get a sample PDF of the report -

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031. Ask for a Sample Repor

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Worldwide?



Ampleon

Microsemi

Mitsubishi Electric

TOSHIBA

Oki Electric

Lake Shore Cryotronics

Qorvo

Cree Fujitsu

The Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Get a Sample Copy of the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Report 2024

Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

The HEMT or High Electron Mobility Transistor is a form of field effect transistor, FET, that is used to provide very high levels of performance at microwave frequencies. The HEMT offers a combination of low noise figure combined with the ability to operate at the very high microwave frequencies. Accordingly the device is used in areas of RF design where high performance is required at very high RF frequencies.

The development of the HEMT took many years. It was not until many years after the basic FET was established as a standard electronics component that the HEMT appeared on the market. Now with their cost somewhat less, they are more widely used, even finding uses in the mobile telecommunications as well as a variety of microwave radio communications links, and many other RF design applications.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT). The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at:



GaN

GaN/SiC GaAs



Energy and Power

Consumer Electronics

Inverter and UPS Industrial

The Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST A SAMPLE

High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Purchase this report (Price 3370 USD for a single-user license) -

Reasons to Purchase High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Report?



High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT)

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Ampleon

2.1.1 Ampleon Company Profiles

2.1.2 Ampleon High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Product and Services

2.1.3 Ampleon High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Ampleon Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Microsemi

2.2.1 Microsemi Company Profiles

2.2.2 Microsemi High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Product and Services

2.2.3 Microsemi High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Microsemi Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Mitsubishi Electric

2.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Profiles

2.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Product and Services

2.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 TOSHIBA

2.4.1 TOSHIBA Company Profiles

2.4.2 TOSHIBA High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Product and Services

2.4.3 TOSHIBA High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 TOSHIBA Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Oki Electric

2.5.1 Oki Electric Company Profiles

2.5.2 Oki Electric High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Product and Services

2.5.3 Oki Electric High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Oki Electric Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Lake Shore Cryotronics

2.6.1 Lake Shore Cryotronics Company Profiles

2.6.2 Lake Shore Cryotronics High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Product and Services

2.6.3 Lake Shore Cryotronics High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Lake Shore Cryotronics Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Qorvo

2.7.1 Qorvo Company Profiles

2.7.2 Qorvo High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Product and Services

2.7.3 Qorvo High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Qorvo Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Cree

2.8.1 Cree Company Profiles

2.8.2 Cree High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Product and Services

2.8.3 Cree High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Cree Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Fujitsu

2.9.1 Fujitsu Company Profiles

2.9.2 Fujitsu High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Product and Services

2.9.3 Fujitsu High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Fujitsu Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT)

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT)

4.2.4 Labor Cost of High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT)

4.3 High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Industry News

5.7.2 High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of GaN (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of GaN/SiC (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of GaAs (2018-2023)

7 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Energy and Power (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Consumer Electronics (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Inverter and UPS (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Industrial (2018-2023)

8 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) SWOT Analysis

8.6 China High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) SWOT Analysis

8.8 India High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) SWOT Analysis

9 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 GaN Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 GaN/SiC Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 GaAs Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Energy and Power Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Consumer Electronics Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Inverter and UPS Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Industrial Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Continued

Get a Sample Copy of the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Report 2024

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 99 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) market?

Answer: - Market growth in the High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

About Us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Market Reports World

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: