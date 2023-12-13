Rare Earth Elements Market Share, Size, Growth Drivers &Amp; Opportunities Forecast, 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Rare Earth Elements Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension. Rare Earth Elements Market Report Revenue by Type ( Cerium, Dysprosium, Erbium, Europium, Gadolinium, Holmium, Lanthanum, Lutetium, Neodymium, Praseodymium, Others ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Magnets, Catalysts, Metallurgy, Polishing, Glass, Phosphors, Ceramics, Others ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Rare Earth Elements Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Rare Earth Elements Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Rare Earth Elements Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Rare Earth Elements Market Worldwide?



China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

Arafura Resources

MP Materials

China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co.

China Southern Rare Earth Group

Indian Rare Earths

Chinalco

Lynas Corporation Ltd

Guangdong Rare Earth industry group Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.

The Global Rare Earth Elements Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Rare Earth Elements Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Rare Earth Elements Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Rare Earth Elements Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Rare Earth Elements Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Rare Earth Elements market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Rare Earth Elements market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Rare Earth Elements Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Rare Earth Elements market size was valued at USD 8107.2 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.92(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 12109.95 million by 2028.

Rare earth elements are a set of seventeen chemical elements in the periodic table, specifically the fifteen lanthanides plus scandium and yttrium.

Market Drivers

Due to the variety of rare earth elements and their wide application, the continuous development of these downstream applications is the main driving force of the market.

The permanent magnet industry is the largest end-user industry for rare earth elements. Lanthanum and cerium are used to make catalytic converters. These helps convert contaminants in the engine's exhaust system into non-toxic compounds. A rechargeable battery made of neodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and praseodymium (combined with manganese, nickel, cobalt and/or aluminum) is used in a car battery of a hybrid electric vehicle, an electronic device, and a power tool. Lanthanum and cerium are used in the manufacture of catalytic converters to convert contaminants in the engine exhaust system to non-toxic compounds. Electric and hybrid vehicles can contain many dollars of rare earth compounds, which is twice that of standard gasoline vehicles. The manufacture of batteries involves the use of rare earth compounds. Rare earth elements are also used in regenerative braking systems and electric traction motors. These motors consist of powerful magnets made of neodymium and dysprosium. Europium, terbium, and yttrium are rare earth elements that are widely used in the electronics industry to make LCD and color TVs. Cerium reduces the transmission of ultraviolet light, while lanthanum increases the glass reflectance index of digital camera lenses. Dysprosium, yttrium, neodymium, praseodymium and terbium have the largest exposure to rechargeable batteries, phosphors, permanent magnets and polishes. These market segments are also the fastest growing segment of rare earth elements. As a result, a wide range of end-user applications have led to an increase in the use of rare earth elements worldwide.

Region Overview:

From 2023-2028, China is estimated to witness robust growth prospects.

Company Overview:

China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co. is one of the major players operating in the Rare Earth Elements market, holding a share of 34.51(Percent) in 2019.

China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co. mainly produces rare earth raw materials (rare earth salts, rare earth oxides and rare earth metals) and rare earth functional materials (rare earth magnetic materials, polishing materials, hydrogen storage materials, luminescent materials, catalysis). Materials) and some rare earth applications (nickel-hydrogen power batteries, rare earth permanent magnet magnetic resonance instruments, LED lamp beads). After more than 50 years of development, the North Rare Earth has nearly 40 directly affiliated factories (branch companies), wholly-owned, holding companies, shareholding companies, distributed in 10 provinces (municipalities) autonomous regions, with rare earth smelting, functional materials, deep processing applications. The complete industrial chain is a high-tech enterprise group that spans regional, cross-ownership and multi-field.

China Southern Rare Earth Group's business scope: the management and management of stateowned assets in the rare earth industry within the investment, operation, management and licensing of the rare earth industry.

The main business covers rare earth ore mining, rare earth smelting and separation, rare earth comprehensive recycling, rare earth deep processing applications, rare earth application research and development and technical services, and rare earth trade.

Segmentation Overview:

Among different product types, Cerium segment is anticipated to contribute the largest market share in 2028.

Application Overview:

By application, the Magnets segment occupied the biggest share from 2018 to 2022.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Rare Earth Elements industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Rare Earth Elements. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Rare Earth Elements Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Rare Earth Elements Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Rare Earth Elements Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Rare Earth Elements Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Rare Earth Elements Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Rare Earth Elements Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Rare Earth Elements Market.

Cerium

Dysprosium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Holmium

Lanthanum

Lutetium

Neodymium

Praseodymium Others



Magnets

Catalysts

Metallurgy

Polishing

Glass

Phosphors

Ceramics Others

The Global Rare Earth Elements Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Rare Earth Elements Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Rare Earth Elements Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Rare Earth Elements Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Rare Earth Elements market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

