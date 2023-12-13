Bio-Based Fibre Market Research Report 2024-2031 | 103 Pages Report

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Bio-based Fibre Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension. Bio-based Fibre Market Report Revenue by Type ( Plant Fibre, Animal Fibre ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Textile and Apparel, Home Textile, Industrial Application, Others ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Bio-based Fibre Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Bio-based Fibre Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Bio-based Fibre Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Bio-based Fibre Market Worldwide?



Smartfiber AG

Acegreen Eco-Material Technology

Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

Lenzing AG

Chonbang

Aditya Birla Group

Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology

Great Duksan

Baoding Swan Fiber

Acelon Chemicals and Fiber Corporation

China Populus Textile Nien Foun Fiber

The Global Bio-based Fibre Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Bio-based Fibre Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Bio-based Fibre Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Bio-based Fibre Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Bio-based Fibre Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Bio-based Fibre Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Bio-based Fibre market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Bio-based Fibre market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Bio-based Fibre Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Bio-based Fibre market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Bio-based Fibre industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Bio-based Fibre. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Bio-based Fibre Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Bio-based Fibre Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Bio-based Fibre Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Bio-based Fibre Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Bio-based Fibre Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Bio-based Fibre Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Bio-based Fibre Market.

Plant Fibre Animal Fibre



Textile and Apparel

Home Textile

Industrial Application Others

The Global Bio-based Fibre Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Bio-based Fibre Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Bio-based Fibre Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Bio-based Fibre Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Bio-based Fibre market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-based Fibre

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Bio-based Fibre Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Bio-based Fibre Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Bio-based Fibre Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Bio-based Fibre Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Bio-based Fibre Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Bio-based Fibre Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Bio-based Fibre Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Fibre Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Bio-based Fibre Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Smartfiber AG

2.1.1 Smartfiber AG Company Profiles

2.1.2 Smartfiber AG Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.1.3 Smartfiber AG Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Smartfiber AG Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology

2.2.1 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Company Profiles

2.2.2 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.2.3 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group

2.3.1 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Company Profiles

2.3.2 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.3.3 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

2.4.1 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited Company Profiles

2.4.2 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.4.3 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Lenzing AG

2.5.1 Lenzing AG Company Profiles

2.5.2 Lenzing AG Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.5.3 Lenzing AG Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Lenzing AG Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Chonbang

2.6.1 Chonbang Company Profiles

2.6.2 Chonbang Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.6.3 Chonbang Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Chonbang Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Aditya Birla Group

2.7.1 Aditya Birla Group Company Profiles

2.7.2 Aditya Birla Group Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.7.3 Aditya Birla Group Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Aditya Birla Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology

2.8.1 Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Company Profiles

2.8.2 Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.8.3 Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Great Duksan

2.9.1 Great Duksan Company Profiles

2.9.2 Great Duksan Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.9.3 Great Duksan Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Great Duksan Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Baoding Swan Fiber

2.10.1 Baoding Swan Fiber Company Profiles

2.10.2 Baoding Swan Fiber Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.10.3 Baoding Swan Fiber Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Baoding Swan Fiber Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Acelon Chemicals and Fiber Corporation

2.11.1 Acelon Chemicals and Fiber Corporation Company Profiles

2.11.2 Acelon Chemicals and Fiber Corporation Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.11.3 Acelon Chemicals and Fiber Corporation Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Acelon Chemicals and Fiber Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 China Populus Textile

2.12.1 China Populus Textile Company Profiles

2.12.2 China Populus Textile Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.12.3 China Populus Textile Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 China Populus Textile Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Nien Foun Fiber

2.13.1 Nien Foun Fiber Company Profiles

2.13.2 Nien Foun Fiber Bio-based Fibre Product and Services

2.13.3 Nien Foun Fiber Bio-based Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Nien Foun Fiber Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Bio-based Fibre Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Bio-based Fibre Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Bio-based Fibre Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bio-based Fibre Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bio-based Fibre

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Bio-based Fibre

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Bio-based Fibre

4.3 Bio-based Fibre Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Bio-based Fibre Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Bio-based Fibre Industry News

5.7.2 Bio-based Fibre Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Bio-based Fibre Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Plant Fibre (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Animal Fibre (2018-2023)

7 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Textile and Apparel (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Home Textile (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Bio-based Fibre Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Industrial Application (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Bio-based Fibre Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Bio-based Fibre SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Bio-based Fibre SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Bio-based Fibre SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Bio-based Fibre SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Bio-based Fibre SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Bio-based Fibre SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Bio-based Fibre SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Fibre Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Fibre SWOT Analysis

9 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Plant Fibre Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Animal Fibre Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Textile and Apparel Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Home Textile Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Industrial Application Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

