Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Share, Size, Growth Drivers &Amp; Opportunities Forecast, 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |100 Pages| Report on "Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Tc-99m, F-18, Other ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Oncology, Cardiology, Other ).

Get a sample PDF of the report -

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031. Ask for a Sample Repor

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Worldwide?



Navidea

Bayer

Curium Pharmaceuticals

GE Healthcare

Nordion

Dongcheng

Bracco Imaging

Jubilant Pharma

SIEMENS

Novartis

Lantheus

China IsotopeÂand Radiation

Eli Lilly Triad Isotopes

The Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Get a Sample Copy of the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Report 2024

Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals.ÂRadiopharmaceuticals are radioisotopes bound to biological molecules able to target specific organs, tissues or cells within the human body. These radioactive drugs can be used for theÂdiagnosis

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at:



Tc-99m

F-18 Other



Oncology

Cardiology Other

The Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST A SAMPLE

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Purchase this report (Price 3370 USD for a single-user license) -

Reasons to Purchase Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Report?



Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Navidea

2.1.1 Navidea Company Profiles

2.1.2 Navidea Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.1.3 Navidea Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Navidea Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Bayer

2.2.1 Bayer Company Profiles

2.2.2 Bayer Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.2.3 Bayer Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Bayer Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Curium Pharmaceuticals

2.3.1 Curium Pharmaceuticals Company Profiles

2.3.2 Curium Pharmaceuticals Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.3.3 Curium Pharmaceuticals Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Curium Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 GE Healthcare

2.4.1 GE Healthcare Company Profiles

2.4.2 GE Healthcare Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.4.3 GE Healthcare Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 GE Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Nordion

2.5.1 Nordion Company Profiles

2.5.2 Nordion Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.5.3 Nordion Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Nordion Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Dongcheng

2.6.1 Dongcheng Company Profiles

2.6.2 Dongcheng Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.6.3 Dongcheng Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Dongcheng Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Bracco Imaging

2.7.1 Bracco Imaging Company Profiles

2.7.2 Bracco Imaging Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.7.3 Bracco Imaging Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Bracco Imaging Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Jubilant Pharma

2.8.1 Jubilant Pharma Company Profiles

2.8.2 Jubilant Pharma Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.8.3 Jubilant Pharma Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Jubilant Pharma Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 SIEMENS

2.9.1 SIEMENS Company Profiles

2.9.2 SIEMENS Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.9.3 SIEMENS Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 SIEMENS Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Novartis

2.10.1 Novartis Company Profiles

2.10.2 Novartis Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.10.3 Novartis Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Novartis Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Lantheus

2.11.1 Lantheus Company Profiles

2.11.2 Lantheus Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.11.3 Lantheus Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Lantheus Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 China IsotopeÂand Radiation

2.12.1 China IsotopeÂand Radiation Company Profiles

2.12.2 China IsotopeÂand Radiation Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.12.3 China IsotopeÂand Radiation Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 China IsotopeÂand Radiation Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Eli Lilly

2.13.1 Eli Lilly Company Profiles

2.13.2 Eli Lilly Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.13.3 Eli Lilly Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Eli Lilly Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Triad Isotopes

2.14.1 Triad Isotopes Company Profiles

2.14.2 Triad Isotopes Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product and Services

2.14.3 Triad Isotopes Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Triad Isotopes Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines

4.3 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Industry News

5.7.2 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Tc-99m (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of F-18 (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Other (2018-2023)

7 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Oncology (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Cardiology (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Other (2018-2023)

8 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines SWOT Analysis

9 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Tc-99m Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 F-18 Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Other Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Oncology Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Cardiology Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Other Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Continued

Get a Sample Copy of the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Report 2024

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 100 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

About Us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Market Reports World

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: