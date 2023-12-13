Global UAV Drones Market Size, Share &Amp; Trends Research Report [2024-2031]

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "UAV Drones Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |117 pages Latest Report| Commercial Aviation| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the UAV Drones Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. UAV Drones Market Report Revenue by Type ( Fixed Wing, Rotating Wing, Hybrid, ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Military UAV, Civilian UAV, ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the UAV Drones Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the UAV Drones Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the UAV Drones Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031. Ask for a Sample Repor

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of UAV Drones Market Worldwide?



Leonardo Spa

IAI

DJI

Northrop Grumman

Titan Aerospace

SAGEM

Thales SA

PARROT

Northrop Grumman Corp

Elbit Systems Ltd

3DR

Dronedeploy

AAI

Aerovironment, Inc

BAE System

Lockheed Martin Corp

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Flir Systems, Inc

Boeing

Precisionhawk

Dynali Helicopters

The Global UAV Drones Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global UAV Drones Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The UAV Drones Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, UAV Drones Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global UAV Drones Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The UAV Drones Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the UAV Drones market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the UAV Drones market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

UAV Drones Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global UAV Drones market size was valued at USD 12290.03 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.46(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 27633.33 million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the UAV Drones industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of UAV Drones. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the UAV Drones Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes UAV Drones Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The UAV Drones Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on UAV Drones Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts UAV Drones Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder UAV Drones Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall UAV Drones Market.

Fixed Wing

Rotating Wing

Hybrid



Military UAV

Civilian UAV

The Global UAV Drones Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global UAV Drones Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

UAV Drones Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. UAV Drones Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the UAV Drones market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase UAV Drones Market Report?



UAV Drones Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

UAV Drones Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

UAV Drones Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. UAV Drones Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of UAV Drones

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States UAV Drones Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe UAV Drones Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China UAV Drones Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan UAV Drones Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India UAV Drones Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia UAV Drones Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America UAV Drones Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa UAV Drones Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global UAV Drones Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global UAV Drones Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global UAV Drones Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Leonardo Spa

2.1.1 Leonardo Spa Company Profiles

2.1.2 Leonardo Spa UAV Drones Product and Services

2.1.3 Leonardo Spa UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Leonardo Spa Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 IAI

2.2.1 IAI Company Profiles

2.2.2 IAI UAV Drones Product and Services

2.2.3 IAI UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 IAI Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 DJI

2.3.1 DJI Company Profiles

2.3.2 DJI UAV Drones Product and Services

2.3.3 DJI UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 DJI Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Northrop Grumman

2.4.1 Northrop Grumman Company Profiles

2.4.2 Northrop Grumman UAV Drones Product and Services

2.4.3 Northrop Grumman UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Northrop Grumman Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Titan Aerospace

2.5.1 Titan Aerospace Company Profiles

2.5.2 Titan Aerospace UAV Drones Product and Services

2.5.3 Titan Aerospace UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Titan Aerospace Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 SAGEM

2.6.1 SAGEM Company Profiles

2.6.2 SAGEM UAV Drones Product and Services

2.6.3 SAGEM UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 SAGEM Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Thales SA

2.7.1 Thales SA Company Profiles

2.7.2 Thales SA UAV Drones Product and Services

2.7.3 Thales SA UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Thales SA Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 PARROT

2.8.1 PARROT Company Profiles

2.8.2 PARROT UAV Drones Product and Services

2.8.3 PARROT UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 PARROT Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Northrop Grumman Corp

2.9.1 Northrop Grumman Corp Company Profiles

2.9.2 Northrop Grumman Corp UAV Drones Product and Services

2.9.3 Northrop Grumman Corp UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Northrop Grumman Corp Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Elbit Systems Ltd

2.10.1 Elbit Systems Ltd Company Profiles

2.10.2 Elbit Systems Ltd UAV Drones Product and Services

2.10.3 Elbit Systems Ltd UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Elbit Systems Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 3DR

2.11.1 3DR Company Profiles

2.11.2 3DR UAV Drones Product and Services

2.11.3 3DR UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 3DR Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Dronedeploy

2.12.1 Dronedeploy Company Profiles

2.12.2 Dronedeploy UAV Drones Product and Services

2.12.3 Dronedeploy UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Dronedeploy Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 AAI

2.13.1 AAI Company Profiles

2.13.2 AAI UAV Drones Product and Services

2.13.3 AAI UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 AAI Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Aerovironment, Inc

2.14.1 Aerovironment, Inc Company Profiles

2.14.2 Aerovironment, Inc UAV Drones Product and Services

2.14.3 Aerovironment, Inc UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Aerovironment, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 BAE System

2.15.1 BAE System Company Profiles

2.15.2 BAE System UAV Drones Product and Services

2.15.3 BAE System UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 BAE System Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Lockheed Martin Corp

2.16.1 Lockheed Martin Corp Company Profiles

2.16.2 Lockheed Martin Corp UAV Drones Product and Services

2.16.3 Lockheed Martin Corp UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Lockheed Martin Corp Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

2.17.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd Company Profiles

2.17.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd UAV Drones Product and Services

2.17.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.17.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

2.18 Flir Systems, Inc

2.18.1 Flir Systems, Inc Company Profiles

2.18.2 Flir Systems, Inc UAV Drones Product and Services

2.18.3 Flir Systems, Inc UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.18.4 Flir Systems, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.19 Boeing

2.19.1 Boeing Company Profiles

2.19.2 Boeing UAV Drones Product and Services

2.19.3 Boeing UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.19.4 Boeing Recent Developments/Updates

2.20 Precisionhawk

2.20.1 Precisionhawk Company Profiles

2.20.2 Precisionhawk UAV Drones Product and Services

2.20.3 Precisionhawk UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.20.4 Precisionhawk Recent Developments/Updates

2.21 Dynali Helicopters

2.21.1 Dynali Helicopters Company Profiles

2.21.2 Dynali Helicopters UAV Drones Product and Services

2.21.3 Dynali Helicopters UAV Drones Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.21.4 Dynali Helicopters Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global UAV Drones Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global UAV Drones Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 UAV Drones Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 UAV Drones Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of UAV Drones Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of UAV Drones

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of UAV Drones

4.2.4 Labor Cost of UAV Drones

4.3 UAV Drones Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 UAV Drones Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 UAV Drones Industry News

5.7.2 UAV Drones Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global UAV Drones Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global UAV Drones Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global UAV Drones Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Fixed Wing (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Rotating Wing (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Hybrid (2018-2023)

7 Global UAV Drones Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global UAV Drones Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global UAV Drones Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global UAV Drones Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Military UAV (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global UAV Drones Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Civilian UAV (2018-2023)

8 Global UAV Drones Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global UAV Drones Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States UAV Drones SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe UAV Drones SWOT Analysis

8.6 China UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China UAV Drones SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan UAV Drones SWOT Analysis

8.8 India UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India UAV Drones SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia UAV Drones SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America UAV Drones SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa UAV Drones Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa UAV Drones SWOT Analysis

9 Global UAV Drones Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Fixed Wing Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Rotating Wing Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Hybrid Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global UAV Drones Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Military UAV Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Civilian UAV Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global UAV Drones Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

