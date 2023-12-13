Global Stick Ice Cream Market 2024 | Industry Report, Forecast Till 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Stick Ice Cream Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |111 pages Latest Report| Convenience Food| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the Stick Ice Cream Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. Stick Ice Cream Market Report Revenue by Type ( Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Ice Cream Parlours, Online Stores ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Stick Ice Cream Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Stick Ice Cream Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Stick Ice Cream Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Stick Ice Cream Market Worldwide?



Ben and Jerry's Homemade, Inc.

Wells Enterprises

Dairy Farmers Of America Inc.

Inspire Brands, Inc.

Blue Bell Creameries, L.P.

Lotte Corporation

General Mills Inc.

Nestle SA

Unilever PLC Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

The Global Stick Ice Cream Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Stick Ice Cream Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Stick Ice Cream Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Stick Ice Cream Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Stick Ice Cream Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Stick Ice Cream Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Stick Ice Cream market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Stick Ice Cream market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Stick Ice Cream Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Stick Ice Cream market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Stick Ice Cream industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Stick Ice Cream. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Stick Ice Cream Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Stick Ice Cream Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Stick Ice Cream Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Stick Ice Cream Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Stick Ice Cream Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Stick Ice Cream Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Stick Ice Cream Market.

Vanilla

Chocolate Fruit



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Ice Cream Parlours Online Stores

The Global Stick Ice Cream Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Stick Ice Cream Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Stick Ice Cream Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Stick Ice Cream Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Stick Ice Cream market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase Stick Ice Cream Market Report?



Stick Ice Cream Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Stick Ice Cream Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Stick Ice Cream Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Stick Ice Cream Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Stick Ice Cream

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Stick Ice Cream Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Stick Ice Cream Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Stick Ice Cream Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Stick Ice Cream Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Stick Ice Cream Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Stick Ice Cream Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Stick Ice Cream Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Stick Ice Cream Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Stick Ice Cream Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Stick Ice Cream Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Ben and Jerry's Homemade, Inc.

2.1.1 Ben and Jerry's Homemade, Inc. Company Profiles

2.1.2 Ben and Jerry's Homemade, Inc. Stick Ice Cream Product and Services

2.1.3 Ben and Jerry's Homemade, Inc. Stick Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Ben and Jerry's Homemade, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Wells Enterprises

2.2.1 Wells Enterprises Company Profiles

2.2.2 Wells Enterprises Stick Ice Cream Product and Services

2.2.3 Wells Enterprises Stick Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Wells Enterprises Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Dairy Farmers Of America Inc.

2.3.1 Dairy Farmers Of America Inc. Company Profiles

2.3.2 Dairy Farmers Of America Inc. Stick Ice Cream Product and Services

2.3.3 Dairy Farmers Of America Inc. Stick Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Dairy Farmers Of America Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Inspire Brands, Inc.

2.4.1 Inspire Brands, Inc. Company Profiles

2.4.2 Inspire Brands, Inc. Stick Ice Cream Product and Services

2.4.3 Inspire Brands, Inc. Stick Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Inspire Brands, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Blue Bell Creameries, L.P.

2.5.1 Blue Bell Creameries, L.P. Company Profiles

2.5.2 Blue Bell Creameries, L.P. Stick Ice Cream Product and Services

2.5.3 Blue Bell Creameries, L.P. Stick Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Blue Bell Creameries, L.P. Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Lotte Corporation

2.6.1 Lotte Corporation Company Profiles

2.6.2 Lotte Corporation Stick Ice Cream Product and Services

2.6.3 Lotte Corporation Stick Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Lotte Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 General Mills Inc.

2.7.1 General Mills Inc. Company Profiles

2.7.2 General Mills Inc. Stick Ice Cream Product and Services

2.7.3 General Mills Inc. Stick Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 General Mills Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Nestle SA

2.8.1 Nestle SA Company Profiles

2.8.2 Nestle SA Stick Ice Cream Product and Services

2.8.3 Nestle SA Stick Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Nestle SA Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Unilever PLC

2.9.1 Unilever PLC Company Profiles

2.9.2 Unilever PLC Stick Ice Cream Product and Services

2.9.3 Unilever PLC Stick Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Unilever PLC Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

2.10.1 Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. Company Profiles

2.10.2 Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. Stick Ice Cream Product and Services

2.10.3 Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. Stick Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Stick Ice Cream Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Stick Ice Cream Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Stick Ice Cream Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Stick Ice Cream Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Stick Ice Cream

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Stick Ice Cream

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Stick Ice Cream

4.3 Stick Ice Cream Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Stick Ice Cream Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Stick Ice Cream Industry News

5.7.2 Stick Ice Cream Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Stick Ice Cream Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Stick Ice Cream Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Vanilla (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Chocolate (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Fruit (2018-2023)

7 Global Stick Ice Cream Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Supermarkets and Hypermarkets (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Stick Ice Cream Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Convenience Stores (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Stick Ice Cream Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Ice Cream Parlours (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Stick Ice Cream Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Online Stores (2018-2023)

8 Global Stick Ice Cream Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Stick Ice Cream Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Stick Ice Cream SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Stick Ice Cream SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Stick Ice Cream SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Stick Ice Cream SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Stick Ice Cream SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Stick Ice Cream SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Stick Ice Cream SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Stick Ice Cream Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Stick Ice Cream SWOT Analysis

9 Global Stick Ice Cream Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Vanilla Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Chocolate Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Fruit Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Stick Ice Cream Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Convenience Stores Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Ice Cream Parlours Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Online Stores Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Stick Ice Cream Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Stick Ice Cream Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Stick Ice Cream Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Continued

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Stick Ice Cream Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Stick Ice Cream industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Stick Ice Cream Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 111 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Stick Ice Cream Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Stick Ice Cream market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Stick Ice Cream industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

