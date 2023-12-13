International Chef DJ Flores Announces Most Successful Year At His Restaurant Milpa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- International Chef DJ Flores officially leads his restaurant, Milpa, to its most successful year. Garnering acclaim as one of Yelp's top 10 taco destinations in the United States, Chef Flores' unwavering commitment to honoring his Mexican roots, utilizing high-quality ingredients, and introducing unique creations with a healthy twist have caused an influx of attention on Milpa during their second year of opening, now becoming a staple in the city of Las Vegas.

What started as a desire to share an authentic taste and feel of Mexico by opening Milpa during the pandemic and with only two employees, has now led to a growth of ten employees during 2023, various recognitions and a solid brand that is rooted in growth, just like the name Milpa indicates it.

Milpa stands out as the first restaurant off the Las Vegas Strip to craft masa from scratch in-house for their tortillas, tamales, tetelas, and more. This dedication to artisanal craftsmanship has earned Chef DJ Flores the well-deserved title of the“King of Fresh, Handmade Tortillas,” a recognition that 2023 brought him through sticking to his values of service, humility, authenticity to his roots and communal growth.

Now attracting visitors from around the world, Milpa not only showcases a new taste but it is the warm and inviting family culture permeating the restaurant's ambiance that keeps guests returning. This familial atmosphere, rooted in Chef Flores' own sense of family values, has been instilled in his staff, creating a welcoming environment that resonates with every visitor. Chef Flores' positive leadership shines through, fostering a sense of community and connection at Milpa that has caused massive attention from the media and a strong close to 2023 during their second year of business.

Chef Flores' leadership not only fuels Milpa's exponential growth, drawing attention from across the world and earning consistent 5-star reviews, but it also paves the way for exciting future projects soon to be announced.

Idania Ramirez

Amplifica

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram