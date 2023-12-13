Experience The Richness Of Black History Month In NYC: A Guide To Celebrating In Style In February 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HFAS16 #StayWithUS

Visit the 16th Annual Harlem Fine Arts Show and the New Renaissance Harlem Hotel

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The heartbeat of African American artistry comes alive at the Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS16), beckoning all to join in a celebration of creativity, culture, and resilience during its 16th season. From February 23 to 25, 2024, the event will unfold its captivating tapestry at The Glasshouse on 12th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, becoming a beacon that illuminates the rich cultural heritage of the African Diaspora during the soul-stirring month of Black History.In an embrace of art aficionados and seekers of enriching experiences, #StayWithUs HFAS16 has partnered with the new Renaissance Harlem, Ink 48, and Hilton Times Square hotels, offering exclusive packages for those eager to immerse themselves in the ambiance of this cultural celebration. To seize these limited offers, visit Hilton Hotel, Ink 48 Hotel, and Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel.HFAS16 Schedule:Friday, February 23, 2024:6 pm – 10 pm: Red Dot Opening Night. Immerse yourself in the glamour of our Red-Carpet Opening Night, an exclusive evening setting the stage for an unforgettable weekend.Saturday, February 24, 2024:10 am – 5 pm: General Admission.6 pm – 10 pm: Art Heals: 10th Anniversary Celebrating African Americans in Medicine. Honor the trailblazers in medicine, celebrating their contributions to healthcare and inspiring future generations.Sunday, February 25, 2024:10 am - 1 pm: The Future Is Now Brunch: Celebrating African Americans in Finance.1 pm – 6 pm: General Admission. Explore the intersection of art and finance while recognizing the achievements of African Americans in the financial sector.Exclusive Access Options:VIP All Access Pass: Elevate your experience with exclusive entry to all events throughout the weekend.All Access Pass: Enjoy the best of both worlds with access to all general admission hours on Saturday and Sunday.Early Bird Registration Special:The Early Bird Registration Special, offering tickets as low as $30.00, has been extended until December 31, 2023. Prices vary up to $375 per person, and additional Eventbrite fees apply. Students can embrace the power of art at an exclusive discounted rate available at the door with valid school identification.Group Packages:Custom pricing is available for Group Tickets (10+ people) for a memorable group/employee experience. Visit hfas for special group rates.This year's Harlem Fine Arts Show promises an enriching journey through art, history, and culture. Each ticket purchase contributes to supporting the arts and preserving the legacy of African American heritage.For ticket purchases and additional information, please visit hfas.About The Harlem Fine Arts Show:The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) celebrates the multi-faceted African Diaspora by bringing together contemporary artists with a new growing class of collectors. The goal of facilitating this coming together is to showcase cultural ideas and raise awareness of the extraordinary body of work created by these international, national and local artists.Hilton Hotel:Ink 48 Hotel:Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel:For media inquiries, please contact:Theresa O'Neal Redd...917-445-7495#BuyBlackArt

THERESA ONEAL

Global Spectrum Group LLC

+1 917-445-7495

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube