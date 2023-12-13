Festive Tails: Unleash The Holiday Spirit With Your Furry Friends At W Abu Dhabi Yas Island

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 3:29 PM

Last updated: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 6:03 PM

In collaboration with local dogs and cat's shelters, W Abu Dhabi invites everyone to share the joy of the season with an adoption day and give these lovable animals a chance to find their furrever homes.

Festive Tails is not just an event; it's a celebration of love and companionship during this special time of year. This is the perfect opportunity for families and individuals to meet and mingle with the adorable four-legged friends seeking a loving home. Expect a warm and welcoming atmosphere for both guests and pets alike.

Guests attending Festive Tails can anticipate a delightful experience, complete with seasonal treats, pet-friendly activities, and the chance to make a positive impact by adopting a new family member. The event promises to be a heartening occasion for all attendees, creating memories that extend beyond the typical holiday festivities.

Join W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island on December 23 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM for an unforgettable Festive Tails Adoption Day. Let's come together to make this holiday season extra special for those who bring unconditional joy into our lives.

The event is free to attend for all visitors.

