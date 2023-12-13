Current Global Promotes Renee Austin To Global Leadership Role

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Current Global has promoted North America president Renee Austin to global chief client and growth officer.



In the newly created role, Austin, who has been with the agency since 2019, will have a range of duties including working with practices and talent across regions on driving growth, serving as a senior counselor on marquee accounts and pursuing new business opportunities. Her role also will include mentoring teams, developing new offerings and services and crafting a core strategy for delivering client services.



Austin will not be replaced as president. Co-CEO Virginia Devlin will assume Austin's former operational responsibilities.



The agency has also hired Demar Anderson to lead marketing and business development.



Anderson will be a key member of the executive leadership team, collaborating closely with Austin and other leaders to drive strategic alignment between the agency's marketing and new business efforts.



Anderson's remit is to support the agency's overarching vision, diversify its client base, bring to market new service offerings, and accelerate growth across practices and sectors. In her newly created position, Anderson is tasked with elevating the agency's marketing, solidifying its reputation and driving new business opportunities.



Anderson most recently worked for Allison leading the firm's marketing efforts which included a recent rebranding.











