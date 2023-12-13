Lilit Bargar Joins GCI Health As Corporate Practice Lead

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Lilit Bargar has joined GCI Health to lead the agency's corporate practice.



In the new executive VP role, Bargar will work with pharmaceutical leaders on building their corporate brands and reputations as well as thought leadership.



Bargar most recently served as an executive VP in Weber Shandwick's healthcare practice, where she oversaw corporate thought leadership through executive communications for pharmaceutical clients. Before that, she spent more than four years at Marina Maher Communications, where she served as a group senior VP with a specific focus on healthcare corporate communications.



“Healthcare organizations are placing more emphasis on their corporate brand and reputation than ever before,” said global CEO Kristin Cahill, to whom Bargar will report.“Lilit is a dynamic strategist and storyteller who will play a pivotal role in advancing our practice, helping to lead health companies and their executives as they navigate the complexities of today's communications landscape and rise as leaders in their field.”

MENAFN13122023000219011063ID1107590703