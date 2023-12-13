GKP Trades Lower Following Update

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) were trading down around 5 percent on Wednesday afternoon following an update from the company.

It said that local market demand remains difficult to predict, and while discussions are ongoing, there is still no official timeline for the reopening of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline (ITP).

Full statement from Gulf Keystone:

Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, today provides an operational and corporate update.

Jon Harris [pictured], Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We remain focused on preserving liquidity by maximising local sales, maintaining strict cost control and proactively managing accounts payable. We have continued to more than cover our monthly costs of around $6 million and while local market demand remains difficult to predict and we have seen volumes fluctuate, we continue to pursue opportunities to increase sales. There remains no official timeline for the reopening of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline but political and commercial negotiations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Government of Iraq are progressing and we believe the situation will be resolved. As an industry, we are emphasising the importance of payment surety for past and future oil exports and the preservation of our current Production Sharing Contract economics."

Operational



Rigorous focus on safety maintained

No lost time incidents for over 330 days

Local sales of Shaikan Field crude continue in absence of pipeline exports



Gross average sales of c.28,800 bopd via trucking and pipeline between the date of our last market update, 25 September, and 11 December, reflecting: c.30,000 bopd in September, c.37,200 bopd in October, c.21,500 bopd in November and c.21,900 bopd between 1-11 December



Fluctuation in volumes primarily reflects competition with increased supply from other producers in the region, associated refinery capacity constraints and seasonal effects on crude demand Realised prices have continued to average around $30/bbl, in line with local market pricing, while the Company is receiving advance payments for its net entitlement of 36% of gross sales revenue

Financial



Current local sales volumes and realised prices continue to enable GKP to more than cover its estimated monthly costs of around $6 million in H2 2023 (breakeven at gross sales of c.18,500 bopd and $30/bbl) Cash balance of $85 million at 12 December 2023 with no debt

Outlook



The Company remains focused on preserving liquidity by maximising local sales, maintaining strict cost control and proactively managing accounts payable

Opportunities to increase local sales continue to be pursued; nonetheless, local market demand remains variable

Estimated monthly net capex, operating costs and other G&A in H2 2023 remain around $6 million, in line with expectations

Expect to maintain monthly capex and cost run rate of around $6 million into 2024

The Company continues to believe that pipeline exports will restart:



Political and commercial negotiations between the Government of Iraq ("GOI") and the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") are ongoing



The Association of the Petroleum Industry in Kurdistan ("APIKUR"), of which GKP is a founding member, continues to engage with the KRG and has recently met with the GOI We continue to emphasise the importance of payment surety for past and future oil exports and that the current economics of the Production Sharing Contracts ("PSCs"), which are governed by English Law, must be preserved

Board composition

The Board remains committed to meeting the required targets on independence and diversity under the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, which the Company voluntarily adheres to, and UK Listing Rules. It is currently engaged in an independent non-executive director search process to ensure compliance. However, the pace of the process has been controlled to reflect the Company's current focus on cost reduction and liquidity preservation.

(Source: GKP)

The post GKP Trades Lower following Update first appeared on Iraq Business News .