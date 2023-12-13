PM SHRI Schools To Mentor Other Schools: LG

Sinha passed these directions while chairing a meeting to review the implementation of PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said Wednesday.

“Prepare a comprehensive five-year plan to reduce the distance of schools for children. The new schools should be sanctioned with a focus that children should not have to travel long distances,” he said.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced PM-SHRI for the upgradation and development of around 14,500 schools across the country.

In Phase-I, a total of 233 Schools from J&K have been approved for PM SHRI Schools by the Ministry of Education. In the second phase, J&K UT has recommended 265 schools to the Ministry of Education, seeking its approval. A total 20 Master Trainers have been trained at New Delhi, one each for the district.

“PM SHRI Schools will provide leadership to other schools in their respective areas by providing mentorship. Focus will be on learning outcomes of every child in every grade while promoting critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity in all schools,” the LG said.

He also directed the School Education Department for inclusion of life history and contributions of inspirational icons like General Zorawar Singh, Brig Rajinder Singh, Maqbool Sherwani and other prominent personalities in schools' curriculum.

Sinha also directed the department to ensure Vocational training and Skill development programmes in schools as well as inclusion of Indian Philosophy in all the Universities of the Union Territory.

Earlier, Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary School Education Department gave a detailed presentation on the guiding principle for selection for the schools under the scheme.

Pays Tributes To 2001 Parliament Attack Victims

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to those who died in the attack on Parliament on this day in 2001.

“Tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack,” Sinha said on 'X'.

He said the nation will always remain indebted to their exemplary courage, valour and supreme sacrifice.

Five Delhi Police personnel, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener lost their lives in the attack on this day 22 years ago.

