MSE Drives Super Cars Club Makes Dubai Debut

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) MSE Drives, the prestigious super cars club founded by French enthusiast Francis Clotilde, is making its entry into Dubai in collaboration with the Dubai-based media agency, 360 Comms.

In recent years, MSE Drives has evolved to offer participants a memorable experience on every road trip. With the announcement of their inaugural presence in Dubai, the success is also credited to the exclusive sponsorship extended by Sterling Cars.

Having successfully conquered top cities around the world, including Paris, Luxemburg, Liège, Stuttgart, Munich, Bologna, Alps, Barcelona, Salzburg, MSE Drives is now bringing its experience to the heart of luxury and speed enthusiasts in the Middle East.

As it is known for its unparalleled collection of luxury and sports cars, the GCC serves as the ideal playground for MSE Drives. The club has chosen Dubai as its base, recognizing the city's unmatched passion for high-end automobiles and the perfect backdrop for their signature events.

The heart of MSE Drives lies in fostering connections among car enthusiasts. Each rally, designed with the singular goal of uniting drivers, encourages the sharing of automotive passion both behind the wheel and beyond the sleek exterior of sports cars.

Clotilde said:“Dubai is a natural fit for MSE Drives. The enthusiasm for super cars in the GCC is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to be a part of this vibrant community.”

“Whether it is the thrill of mountainous terrains and the scenic beauty of the UAE or the excitement of a circuit, MSE Drives in Dubai will ensure each road trip exceeds expectations. Our focus on bringing this to Dubai was to help creating unforgettable adventures for car enthusiasts in the iconic UAE.” Expressed Co-founders of 360 Comms, Adel Omar & Elhussein ElMahy.

MSE Drives expects a number of Dubai residents and car enthusiasts to join their exclusive club, offering access to regular events, thrilling rallies, and a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for automotive excellence.

Contrary to common misconception, owning a supercar is not a prerequisite to join MSE Drives. A passion for sports cars, a spirited personality, and a genuine desire to share the love for automobiles are the only qualifications needed.

For more information on the super car club or to follow their adventurous journey in Dubai, follow on @msedxb