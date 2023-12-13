(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Monarch Business School Switzerland Introduces Online Scholarships for BBA Program

Monarch Business School Switzerland is proud to announce that through the generosity of its Graduate Alumni Association over 500 fully-funded online scholarship positions to the Online Bachelor of Business Administration in Global Management program have now been filed. Additional fully-funded scholarship positions are still available and applicants from around the world are encouraged to apply.







The scholarships cover the full cost of the online program for the duration of their 3.5 year study. Students will simply require their own computer for access to the digital campus. Monarch Business School Switzerland encourages all interested applicants to apply.







The Online Bachelor of Business Administration program in Global Management at Monarch Business School Switzerland covers the critical learning aspects and knowledge base for candidates to successfully enter industry upon graduation. Focus areas include: Business Fundamentals, Communication Skills, Organizational Behaviour, Digital Marketing & MIS, Economics, Finance, Business Law, Entrepreneurship, Project Management, International Business, Sustainability, Cultural Intelligence, and Strategic Management.

"The flexibility of the Online BBA program enables young students from around the world to complete their studies in an atmosphere of support and encouragement with 24 x 7 digital access without the burden of tuition fees," - Dr. Henderson, Dean of the School.

The program presently has candidates from 30 countries participating online through the Monarch Digital Campus, a state-of-the-art learning management system. The asynchronous nature of the program provides the students with the greatest level of flexibility and independence enabling flexible hours. Students need not be on the platform at any predetermined time and may complete their studies as per their own schedule.

About Monarch Business School:

Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch within the school's Professional PhD , Doctor of Business Administration , Doctor of Leadership , Doctor of Social Science , Executive MBA in Global Management , MA in Business Research , Master of Professional Studies and the Dual MBA/MSc Combined Program . The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its third intake. The mission of the Bachelor program is to bring the same high-quality level of instruction to young students from around the world in a flexible and encouraging online environment.

Contact Details:

Dr. Jeffrey Henderson

...







