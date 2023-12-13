(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Westcoast Wills Announces Final Event in Estate Planning Series in North Vancouver

North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Westcoast Wills & Estates, a firm comprising nine experienced estate planning and probate lawyers, is pleased to announce the hosting of its final event in the Estate Planning Series. The Estate Planning Series is a series of events designed to educate individuals and families on the importance of proper estate planning and provide them with essential information and resources to make decisions about their future.







The final event in the Estate Planning Series, scheduled for January 22, 2024, is titled "Estate Planning 101." It will focus on basic estate planning strategies to minimize estate taxes and safeguard the smooth transition of assets to beneficiaries. As with former events in the series, the event will be held at the Parkgate Public Library in North Vancouver. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from knowledgeable professionals in the field and ask questions specific to their circumstances.

The series of public presentations aims to educate and empower individuals regarding estate planning, ensuring that the wider community is well-informed about the complexities and importance of wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and representation agreements. This is part of Westcoast Wills & Estate's commitment to being a positive force in the community outside of performing legal services for their clients.

"We are not just a law firm; we are a resource hub for our community, striving to demystify estate planning and probate law for everyone," affirmed Mike Beishuizen, probate lawyer and founder of Westcoast Wills & Estates. "We believe in actively engaging with our community and fostering a positive impact. Our dedication extends beyond legal expertise; it is about creating a better society."

Up-to-Date Knowledge Essential

The laws and regulations surrounding estate planning are regularly evolving, and it is necessary to stay updated on these changes. Some key developments and news related to wills and estate planning in Canada over the past years include changes to tax laws, updates to beneficiary designations, and new regulations regarding digital assets. Being aware of these changes and having updated knowledge can greatly impact the effectiveness and success of one's estate planning.

Understanding recent cases and other developments in estate planning can help individuals make informed decisions when creating their wills and prevent complications and disputes in the future. "You want an estate plan that is comprehensive. It includes a will, but it includes other things like the personal situations of the people you are providing for, who is the beneficiary on your account, and who is the joint owner of the account," emphasized Beishuizen in an interview with 980 CKNW, Vancouver.

Attendance at the Estate Planning Series event is complimentary, but pre-registration is required. Interested parties can register online at the North Vancouver District Public Library website.

Westcoast Wills & Estates believes that every business should contribute to the society it serves. For further information about Westcoast Wills & Estates and their future community events and presentations, visit their website at westcoastwills .

