Hamilton, 20, Scores For Man City In Champions League On Senior Debut. He Was A Ball Boy 6 Years Ago

BELGRADE, Serbia: Six years ago, Micah Hamilton was operating as a ball boy at Manchester City when he was pictured getting instructions off Pep Guardiola to help speed up play.

On Tuesday, he was scoring in the Champions League on his senior debut for the club.

Hamilton, an attacking midfielder who turned 20 last month, demonstrated his potential by jinking inside then outside a defender before firing a rising shot into the roof of the net to give City a 1-0 lead at Red Star Belgrade in the 19th minute.



He also won a penalty in City's 3-2 win in the Serbian capital.

Born and brought up in Manchester, Hamilton joined City at the age of 7 and has progressed through the age groups at the club.

He has been an unused substitute this season for games against Newcastle in the League Cup and Young Boys in the Champions League.