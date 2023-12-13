China Accounts For Nearly Half Of 120,000 Russian E-Visas Issued - Top Russian Diplomat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia has issued 120,000 electronic visas in the past five
months, nearly half of which went to Chinese applicants, Russian
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an appearance before the
Federation Council (upper house of parliament, or "senate"), Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"Since August of this year, we have introduced <...> a
unified electronic visa, applicable to 55 countries. Over the past
five months, more than 120,000 people have utilized it. For a new
instrument, this is a significant figure. Almost half [of such
visas] were issued to applicants from China," Russia's top diplomat
told the senators.
The foreign minister also stated that India accounted for about
another 10,000 e-visas. "The Saudis, the Turks [have also used such
visas]. Certainly, this will further stimulate inbound tourism. At
this stage, it was decided to limit these steps for now."
"Nevertheless, these visas already create quite convenient
conditions for those wishing to visit us. At least, everyone with
whom our respective ambassadors spoke have had high praise for the
electronic visa," the top diplomat noted. "In any case, life never
stands still. We are also working toward a visa-free regime for
group tourism with the People's Republic of China. This process
will continue."
