Monument To Manas To Be Officially Opened In Astana In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The official opening of the monument to the hero of the Kyrgyz epic Manas the Magnanimous in Astana will take place in 2024. The Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Maksutov announced at a press conference, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

According to him, the installation of the monument in Astana on the central Kabanbai Baatyr Avenue has been completed.

The pedestal is made of granite, and the sculpture is made of bronze.

Installation of the monument was announced in December last year. A sketch of the monument was presented at a meeting of the President Sadyr Japarov with Altynbek Maksutov.

The agreement on the installation was reached within the framework of the coordination plan for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for 2020-2023.

Earlier, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeyev reported that the official opening of the monument would take place in the warm season.