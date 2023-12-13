Monument To Manas To Be Officially Opened In Astana In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The official opening of the monument to the hero of the Kyrgyz
epic Manas the Magnanimous in Astana will take place in 2024. The
Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of
Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Maksutov announced at a press conference, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
According to him, the installation of the monument in Astana on
the central Kabanbai Baatyr Avenue has been completed.
The pedestal is made of granite, and the sculpture is made of
bronze.
Installation of the monument was announced in December last
year. A sketch of the monument was presented at a meeting of the
President Sadyr Japarov with Altynbek Maksutov.
The agreement on the installation was reached within the
framework of the coordination plan for cooperation between
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for 2020-2023.
Earlier, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic
of Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeyev reported that the official opening
of the monument would take place in the warm season.
