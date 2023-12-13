AZAL And Hainan Airlines Form Official Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The national air carrier of Azerbaijan, AZAL, has recently
entered into a special prorate agreement with China's Hainan
Airlines. This agreement marks the beginning of a commercial
partnership, allowing passengers from both airlines to seamlessly
travel to new destinations through Baku and Beijing, all under a
single ticket with attractive fares.
Under this cooperation, AZAL passengers now have access to 28
destinations served by Hainan Airlines in China, with Beijing as a
connecting hub. Additionally, Hainan Airlines provides AZAL
passengers with international flights from Beijing to destinations
such as Bangkok, Phuket, Tokyo, and Taipei.
Moreover, this partnership enables Hainan Airlines customers to
access AZAL's extensive global route network, facilitating their
travel from Baku to various cities worldwide.
“The partnership creates new opportunities for travellers. Our
citizens can journey from Baku to cities in China and other
countries, while passengers travelling from China can conveniently
transit through Baku to other destinations across the globe, all
with a single ticket and more affordable rates. We are actively
collaborating with other Chinese airlines on ongoing projects,”
said Nazim Samadov, The First Deputy Director Executive of
AZAL.
Tickets can be purchased from AZAL's official ticket offices and
accredited agencies.
