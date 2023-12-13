Georgia Leading In EU Eastern Partnership's Small, Medium-Sized Business Policy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia has maintained the status of a frontrunner in
the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Policy Index involving the
European Union's Eastern Partnership countries, with the latest
ranking revealed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing
Agenda.
The report covering Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia,
Moldova and Ukraine placed the country at the top in 11 out of 12
categories, ranging from institutional and regulatory framework,
operating environment, insolvency and second chances,
entrepreneurial training and women's entrepreneurship.
The categories also involve small and medium
entrepreneurship skills, access to finance, state procurement,
standards and technical regulations, internationalisation of small
and medium entrepreneurship, business promotion services and
innovative policy.
The Georgian Economy Ministry said the ranking
highlighted the country's“rapid” post-Covid economic recovery and
highlighted the globally recognised high standards in regulatory
and business environments, while also nothing SMEs in Georgia
benefited from simple registration, a preferential tax regime,
expanded e-government services, simplified access to finance and
more systematic use of Regulatory Impact Assessment.
The OECD's 2024 SME Policy Index, in its fourth
edition, assessed Eastern Partnership countries based on policies
supporting small and medium enterprises aligned with the Small
Business Act for Europe and international best practices.
Conducted every four years, the index evaluates
countries across five critical areas, including responsible
government, entrepreneurial human capital, access to finance,
market access, and innovation and business promotion.
The latest index was developed with the support of the
European Training Foundation and the United Nations Economic
Commission for Europe, and with the financial assistance of the
European Union.
