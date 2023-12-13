EBRD To Allocate €200 Million For Youth In Business Programme In Central Asia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is
addressing the issue of youth entrepreneurship and employment in
Central Asia by launching a seven-year €200 million ($218 million)
Youth in Business programme, Azernews reports,
citing Kun News Agency.
It is designed to provide better access to finance and relevant
training to young entrepreneurs in the region, where up to
one-third of the population is aged between 18 and 34 years.
The Youth in Business programme in Central Asia (YiB CA) will
target micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) led or
owned by young individuals under the age of 35. It will consist of
up to €200 million for on-lending to up to 20 partner financial
institutions in Central Asia and Mongolia; targeted non-financial
services for eligible small businesses will be provided by the
Bank's Advice for Small Businesses programme to help develop their
entrepreneurial skills through training, advisory services and
networking opportunities.
The EBRD's investment will be complemented by a package of up to
€30 million consisting of grants and concessional co-financing to
stimulate inclusive lending and youth entrepreneurship.
It is expected that the first loan agreements under the YiB CA will
include: a loan of up to $10 million to Uzbekistan's largest
private bank Hamkorbank, a loan of up to $8 million to Shinhan Bank
Kazakhstan, a loan of up to $4 million to Mongolia's leading micro
lender Transcapital, and a loan of up to $2 million to
Kazakhstan-based microfinancial organisation Arnur Credit.
A market assessment conducted by the EBRD in the region reveals
that while many young people across Central Asia have a strong
entrepreneurial mindset, very few have access to equal economic
opportunities. Only around 10 per cent of them have access to the
necessary training and professional expertise.
This is very important for Central Asia, where MSMEs account for
almost half of total employment and contribute to almost 40 per
cent of regional GDP.
Grant support and concessional finance to the programme is
provided by the government of Kazakhstan, the Small Business Impact
Fund and the European Union.
