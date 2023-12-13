World Bank, Türkiye Ink $155M Loan Deal For New Green Fund

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank will provide a loan worth $155 million to
Industrial Development Bank of Türkiye (TSKB) for the country's
newly established green fund, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
The financing was provided under the guarantee of the Turkish
Treasury and Finance Ministry, a TSKB statement said on
Wednesday.
Türkiye Green Fund (TGF), a venture capital investment fund, was
established to provide green financing to businesses, promote
investment in green technologies, and diversify the financial
sector.
The fund is forecast to achieve a total equity amount of $405
million, $100 million of which will be at the fund level and $150
million at the company level, in addition to the World Bank
loan.
Kerem Donmez, the general director of Foreign Economic Relations
of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance:“I believe that the
Türkiye Green Finance Project will be a driving force in achieving
our green development goals.”
The project will create significant new venture capital
investment opportunities and contribute to the development of
Türkiye's capital markets, Donmez added.
Humberto Lopez, World Bank Türkiye country director, said: "The
Green Finance Project will ultimately support the transition to a
low-carbon and climate-resilient economy, contribute to financial
sector diversification and support the development of domestic
sources of long-term finance, capital markets, and job
creation."
TSKB CEO Murat Bilgic said: "Under this fund, we aim to increase
the diversity, amount and, most importantly, the multiplier effect
of resources for climate finance in our capital markets."
Bilgic noted that TGF will be the first venture capital
investment fund in Türkiye and in the world dedicated to green and
inclusive transformation, financed through loans.
The TGF will be managed by Maxis Private Equity Portfolio
Management A.S., one of Türkiye's largest asset management
companies and a Project Implementing Entity under the project
itself.
