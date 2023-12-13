Tiktok Holds Fun Event In Azerbaijan On Its Activities In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In the last few years, TikTok, which is one of the favorites
among social media users, has gained a significant rating in the
global competition. This social media application, which is more
suitable for the luxury of new generations, is also widely used in
Azerbaijan.
Representatives of South Caucasus and Central Asia of the
aforementioned social network participated as experts in the fun
event dedicated to TikTok's one-year activity in Azerbaijan, which
was organized at Kaddeh restaurant in Baku. Experts talked about
the uniqueness and importance of TikTok in the speeches presented
mainly online. It was noted that besides being the most
entertaining application among social media platforms, TikTok has
also gained special importance in the field of education and
business.
Then, a look was taken at TikTok's activities in 2023 and the
most popular and memorable moments on the network.
It should be noted that TikTok, the leading platform for viewing
and creating short videos, concluded the results of 2023 and
prepared a list of the most notable videos, well-known creators,
and main hits of Azerbaijan.
As a result, it became clear that more than 1 billion people
around the world log into TikTok every day to inspire and motivate
others, share knowledge, create unique content and simply lift
themselves and each other's spirits.
According to research, in 2023, the main part of the society
that uses TikTok in Azerbaijan used the platform to actively share
their creativity and bright moments from life. At the same time,
the interest of users in educational content has increased in the
country and useful videos have been created. For example, users
exchange ideas on book recommendations, learn foreign languages,
prepare simple and delicious dishes, and share their travel
experiences live.
In addition, let's note that TikTok has become a widely used
platform for already-proven stars to continue their creative ways.
For example, some of them can be mentioned below:
Popular videos in Azerbaijan
@dadlidir - the incredibly tasty recipe for potato sticks @anarabdayev - A portrait of Cristiano Ronaldo by a talented young artist from
Azerbaijan @husu_handmade - making a stylish bag with your own hands @nugzarkvirtiya - football lesson on kicking while falling (bicycle kick) @arzu - wardrobe design and a selection of tasteful straw bags
Shining people of the year - creators who managed to
shine, especially in 2023
A charismatic singer @nazdej has already gained more than 12 million followers @abbasov__eziz shares life hacks on troubleshooting and car maintenance @badalovkanan 's
recipes impress users from Azerbaijan and beyond with their size
and great presentation A photographer @cavka has won the love of users for his creative approach and
behind-the-scenes videos of photography @ayayuska makes candid and funny videos about family values and everyday
life
Local business: Azerbaijani entrepreneurs actively
developing through TikTok
@stylist_mehseti_official - professional stylist creates
aesthetic images and hairstyles for every taste for her
clients @toxucu_xanim_ - is the author of hand-made cozy knitted cribs and clothes for
babies @merci_baku2011 - Baku restaurant creatively reveals menu items on TikTok and
demonstrates the atmosphere of the establishment, attracting new
guests. @artvarium - the aquarium store shows what beautiful underwater inhabitants
can live in your home @anar.9400 - bike parts store shares maintenance and repair tips on
TikTok
Learn on TikTok - the most interesting educational
videos of Azerbaijan
@ana_dilimde_danis_ - The Azerbaijani language teacher talks
about exercises that will help improve pronunciation @azadla - Spanish lesson with Spanish songs @dilarakazim - Book recommendation of Dilara Kazimova, the famous singer of
Azerbaijan and representative of the Eurovision Song Contest
2014 @blackboxpro - literary selection: 5 science popular books recommended for
reading @azerbaycanvedunyatebiet - How to cook delicious ribs on the
fire
How TikTok inspired the user community in
Azerbaijan
TikTok has created an opportunity to share knowledge. Besides,
educational content on TikTok is actively gaining popularity among
users in Azerbaijan.
The BookTok phenomenon has become a worldwide sensation:
initially, a few book lovers shared their book recommendations on
TikTok, but now it is the largest online community of book lovers
in the world, and content under the BookTok hashtag has received
200 billion views! Especially for users in Azerbaijan, we are
Boktok on TikTok by creating #kitabfest - a project dedicated to
reading and literature and designed to inspire users across the
country to read more, share book recommendations, discover new
literature and be part of a huge community of book lovers. We have
localized Videos about literature within the project have already
collected more than 17 million views.
In addition, this summer TikTok invited users in Azerbaijan to
celebrate World Book Day and share videos about their love of
reading using the hashtag #booktokazerbaijan. As part of the
initiative, the videos have received more than 13 million views.
Thus, in general, videos related to literature in Azerbaijan have
already been watched more than 30 million times.
It supported local entrepreneurs
TikTok is a platform not only for talented creators but also for
small businesses. Local entrepreneurs get the opportunity to
promote themselves and get potential customers without any
investment just by creating engaging content on TikTok. This year,
TikTok together with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency
(IRIA) in Azerbaijan launched the Startup Academy initiative. As
part of the academy, TikTok experts explained to representatives of
innovative startups how to create interesting and creative content
on the platform that will help thousands of people learn about
their products and services. 32 startups from Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan participated in the program.
He took care of the safety and well-being of the
users
TikTok prioritizes the safety of the platform community and also
strives to create and maintain a comfortable environment for users'
creativity in Azerbaijan. To do this, the platform uses a
combination of innovative technologies and experts to identify and
take action against content that violates our Community Guidelines.
Currently, more than 40,000 specialized employees around the world
are responsible for the security of TikTok.
TikTok regularly posts information about deleted videos and
accounts to provide transparency and accountability to the
community. So, only in the first half of 2023, 760,000 videos
violating TikTok Community rules were deleted in Azerbaijan.
TikTok will continue to work to ensure the safety of platform
users and inspire users in Azerbaijan to create more creative and
educational content.
It is possible to get acquainted with the results of the year on
TikTok all over the world on the TikTok news portal.
