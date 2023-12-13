Tiktok Holds Fun Event In Azerbaijan On Its Activities In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

In the last few years, TikTok, which is one of the favorites among social media users, has gained a significant rating in the global competition. This social media application, which is more suitable for the luxury of new generations, is also widely used in Azerbaijan.

Representatives of South Caucasus and Central Asia of the aforementioned social network participated as experts in the fun event dedicated to TikTok's one-year activity in Azerbaijan, which was organized at Kaddeh restaurant in Baku. Experts talked about the uniqueness and importance of TikTok in the speeches presented mainly online. It was noted that besides being the most entertaining application among social media platforms, TikTok has also gained special importance in the field of education and business.

Then, a look was taken at TikTok's activities in 2023 and the most popular and memorable moments on the network.

It should be noted that TikTok, the leading platform for viewing and creating short videos, concluded the results of 2023 and prepared a list of the most notable videos, well-known creators, and main hits of Azerbaijan.

As a result, it became clear that more than 1 billion people around the world log into TikTok every day to inspire and motivate others, share knowledge, create unique content and simply lift themselves and each other's spirits.

According to research, in 2023, the main part of the society that uses TikTok in Azerbaijan used the platform to actively share their creativity and bright moments from life. At the same time, the interest of users in educational content has increased in the country and useful videos have been created. For example, users exchange ideas on book recommendations, learn foreign languages, prepare simple and delicious dishes, and share their travel experiences live.

In addition, let's note that TikTok has become a widely used platform for already-proven stars to continue their creative ways. For example, some of them can be mentioned below:

Popular videos in Azerbaijan



@dadlidir - the incredibly tasty recipe for potato sticks

@anarabdayev - A portrait of Cristiano Ronaldo by a talented young artist from Azerbaijan

@husu_handmade - making a stylish bag with your own hands

@nugzarkvirtiya - football lesson on kicking while falling (bicycle kick) @arzu - wardrobe design and a selection of tasteful straw bags

Shining people of the year - creators who managed to shine, especially in 2023



A charismatic singer @nazdej has already gained more than 12 million followers

@abbasov__eziz shares life hacks on troubleshooting and car maintenance

@badalovkanan 's recipes impress users from Azerbaijan and beyond with their size and great presentation

A photographer @cavka has won the love of users for his creative approach and behind-the-scenes videos of photography @ayayuska makes candid and funny videos about family values and everyday life

Local business: Azerbaijani entrepreneurs actively developing through TikTok



@stylist_mehseti_official - professional stylist creates aesthetic images and hairstyles for every taste for her clients

@toxucu_xanim_ - is the author of hand-made cozy knitted cribs and clothes for babies

@merci_baku2011 - Baku restaurant creatively reveals menu items on TikTok and demonstrates the atmosphere of the establishment, attracting new guests.

@artvarium - the aquarium store shows what beautiful underwater inhabitants can live in your home @anar.9400 - bike parts store shares maintenance and repair tips on TikTok

Learn on TikTok - the most interesting educational videos of Azerbaijan



@ana_dilimde_danis_ - The Azerbaijani language teacher talks about exercises that will help improve pronunciation

@azadla - Spanish lesson with Spanish songs

@dilarakazim - Book recommendation of Dilara Kazimova, the famous singer of Azerbaijan and representative of the Eurovision Song Contest 2014

@blackboxpro - literary selection: 5 science popular books recommended for reading @azerbaycanvedunyatebiet - How to cook delicious ribs on the fire

How TikTok inspired the user community in Azerbaijan

TikTok has created an opportunity to share knowledge. Besides, educational content on TikTok is actively gaining popularity among users in Azerbaijan.

The BookTok phenomenon has become a worldwide sensation: initially, a few book lovers shared their book recommendations on TikTok, but now it is the largest online community of book lovers in the world, and content under the BookTok hashtag has received 200 billion views! Especially for users in Azerbaijan, we are Boktok on TikTok by creating #kitabfest - a project dedicated to reading and literature and designed to inspire users across the country to read more, share book recommendations, discover new literature and be part of a huge community of book lovers. We have localized Videos about literature within the project have already collected more than 17 million views.

In addition, this summer TikTok invited users in Azerbaijan to celebrate World Book Day and share videos about their love of reading using the hashtag #booktokazerbaijan. As part of the initiative, the videos have received more than 13 million views. Thus, in general, videos related to literature in Azerbaijan have already been watched more than 30 million times.

It supported local entrepreneurs

TikTok is a platform not only for talented creators but also for small businesses. Local entrepreneurs get the opportunity to promote themselves and get potential customers without any investment just by creating engaging content on TikTok. This year, TikTok together with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) in Azerbaijan launched the Startup Academy initiative. As part of the academy, TikTok experts explained to representatives of innovative startups how to create interesting and creative content on the platform that will help thousands of people learn about their products and services. 32 startups from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan participated in the program.

He took care of the safety and well-being of the users

TikTok prioritizes the safety of the platform community and also strives to create and maintain a comfortable environment for users' creativity in Azerbaijan. To do this, the platform uses a combination of innovative technologies and experts to identify and take action against content that violates our Community Guidelines. Currently, more than 40,000 specialized employees around the world are responsible for the security of TikTok.

TikTok regularly posts information about deleted videos and accounts to provide transparency and accountability to the community. So, only in the first half of 2023, 760,000 videos violating TikTok Community rules were deleted in Azerbaijan.

TikTok will continue to work to ensure the safety of platform users and inspire users in Azerbaijan to create more creative and educational content.

It is possible to get acquainted with the results of the year on TikTok all over the world on the TikTok news portal.