Russian FM: West's Main Priority Is To Disrupt Russia's Cooperation With CIS Countries


12/13/2023 3:20:15 PM

"The main priority of the West is to disrupt Russia's cooperation with the CIS countries," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his speech at a government hour in the Federation Council, Azernews reports.

"The main concern of the West and the main anti-Russian energy is, of course, centered on the post-Soviet space. Their priority is to destroy relations between the republics of the former Soviet Union, this national economic complex, as well as a unified law enforcement system, a unified security system," he said.

According to Lavrov, Western institutions and non-governmental organisations, all foundations of democracy are trying to implement their donor programmes in these areas.

"We openly talk about this with our allies. According to our estimates, the overwhelming majority of them are very well aware of the West's intentions," Lavrov said.

