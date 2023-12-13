Russian FM: West's Main Priority Is To Disrupt Russia's Cooperation With CIS Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The main priority of the West is to disrupt Russia's
cooperation with the CIS countries," Russian Foreign Minister
Sergey Lavrov said in his speech at a government hour in the
Federation Council, Azernews reports.
"The main concern of the West and the main anti-Russian energy
is, of course, centered on the post-Soviet space. Their priority is
to destroy relations between the republics of the former Soviet
Union, this national economic complex, as well as a unified law
enforcement system, a unified security system," he said.
According to Lavrov, Western institutions and non-governmental
organisations, all foundations of democracy are trying to implement
their donor programmes in these areas.
"We openly talk about this with our allies. According to our
estimates, the overwhelming majority of them are very well aware of
the West's intentions," Lavrov said.
