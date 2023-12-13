Nordic Leaders: Putin Needs To Know He Cannot Win This War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, and Sweden will now and in the long term provide Ukraine with military, economic, humanitarian, and political support to repel Russian aggression.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre made this statement at a joint press conference with the President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and the leaders of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, and Sweden in Oslo, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Støre spoke of this morning's discussion with other leaders of how the Nordic nations can continue and increase their support for Ukraine at the“critical” moment of Ukraine's fight for independence and freedom:“What I would like to underline is the political support and the unity” among the populations of Nordic countries," Støre said.

Zelensky: If EU takes no decision on Ukraine, this would mean“Putin has vetoed it”

He recalled today's Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities.

"We aim our military support towards the defense of Ukraine, especially from attacks coming from missiles, coming from rockets, and we will continue this robust support for the long run," assured the head of the Norwegian government.

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, in turn emphasized that her country has supported Ukraine since the outset of the full-scale invasion, and now is the moment when Ukraine must receive everything it needs to continue the struggle – both today, tomorrow, and in the years to come.

's government elaborates on five-year aid package to Ukrain

"We are working closely together with allies and partners to establish also a long-term security commitment. Putin needs to know that he cannot win this war. We stand firmly behind Ukraine," Frederiksen assured.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted during his speech that the current situation is "very serious".

Zelensky thanks countries of Northern Europe for rallying around Ukraine

"This is a crucial time for both short- and long-term support to Ukraine. In the short term, urgent support is needed this winter, this second war winter. Tomorrow, the Swedish government will approve a winter package for your civilian infrastructure. In the long term, the steadfast Nordic support will continue," Kristersson said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Norway after his visit to the USA.

Together with the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, and Sweden, he discussed strengthening defense, political, and economic cooperation.

Photo: Heiko Junge / NTB / Statsministerens office