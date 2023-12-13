Denmark Set To Send Ukraine EUR 1B Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Wednesday her government would present before the country's parliament on Thursday a new package of assistance for Ukraine in the amount of almost EUR 1 billion.

Frederiksen made the announcement during a press conference in Oslo, an Ukrinform reports.

If approved, the package will include“some of the things Ukraine needs right now, like ammunition, tanks, drones, and other equipment important for an ongoing fight,” the prime minister told journalists.

“Now it is not time to tire down from the war that the brave Ukrainian soldiers are fighting,” Frederiksen stressed.

Denmark has already provided Ukraine with around EUR 2.8 billion in military aid, as well as EUR 378 million in humanitarian aid since Russia went for a full-blown incursion in February 2022.

As reported by Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine is in Norway, where he is participating in the second Ukraine-Nordic summit.

Zelensky intends to hold bilateral negotiations with the participants in the summit, meet with His Majesty King Harald V, visit the Storting, talk with Norwegian politicians and businessmen.