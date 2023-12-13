Zelensky Asks Orban To Name One Reason For Blocking Ukraine's Accession To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine revealed details of his recent encounter with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, saying he asked the latter to name at least one reason why he has been blocking progress of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Zelensky spoke at a joint press conference in Oslo with the leaders of Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland following the Ukraine-Nordic summit, as he answered a journalist's question of what exactly he talked about with Orban during their short meeting in Argentina where both were invited for the inauguration of the newly-elected President Javier Milei.

"I was direct. And I directly gave him information. He has no reason to block Ukrainian membership in the EU. And I asked him to name one reason, not three, not five, not ten. Give me one reason. And I'm waiting for an answer," said Zelensky.

Zelensky: If EU takes no decision on Ukraine, this would mean "Putin has vetoed it"

He noted that the meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister was not specially scheduled so it was just a dialogue on the sidelines

However, the president considers it expedient to organize a constructive meeting at the level of the leadership of the two states.

"We have common borders, we are neighbors, and we need to talk. One of the very important topics I raised with him (Orbán - ed.) was that we need to talk, we need to address issues. And I don't see a global problem in our relations. That's why we just need to meet. I showed him my positive attitude toward the idea," said the president.

On December 14-15, Brussels will host a meeting of the heads of state and government of the EU countries, which are to consider at the highest level a strategic decision regarding the start of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on future EU membership.

Szijjarto hold hour-long meeting on opening of EU accession talks with Ukraine

On November 8, the European Commission published a report on the EU's enlargement policy, which for the first time included assessments of the progress made by Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, along with findings on other candidates from the Western Balkans and Turkey.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, in a letter penned to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, urged the latter not to place on the agenda of the EU summit a decision regarding macro-financial assistance to Ukraine and negotiations on its accession to the European Community.

On December 10, Zelensky briefly spoke with Orbán during the inauguration ceremony of the President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

Subsequently, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, discussed with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, the European Council's potential decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's membership and clearly emphasized to him the common future in Europe for both countries.