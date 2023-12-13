European Parliament Calls On EU Countries To Open Accession Talks With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of the European Parliament have called on the heads of state and government of the EU countries to make a positive decision on Ukraine and start EU membership negotiations with the country.

According to a press release posted on the website of the European Parliament, 486 MEPs voted in favor of a respective resolution, 99 voted against it, and 58 abstained, Ukrinform reports.

"MEPs urge the European Council to decide at its meeting on 14-15 December to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. Provided certain reform steps are taken, they say that accession talks should also be opened with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia should be granted candidate status," the press release said.

MEPs welcomed the interest and political will from so many countries to join the EU, and acknowledged the serious efforts being made to meet the requirements for membership. They also welcomed the willingness of the Government of Armenia to come closer to the European Union.

The resolution calls on the EU to establish clear deadlines for the candidate countries to conclude EU accession negotiations by the end of this decade.

Moreover, MEPs stressed that there should be no fast-track for membership. They insisted that the Copenhagen criteria must be fulfilled to ensure that candidate and potential candidate countries demonstrate a consistent and enduring commitment to democracy, rule of law, human rights and respect for and protection of minorities, and economic reforms.

"In view of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, enlargement has become even more strategically important, and is one of the strongest geopolitical tools at the EU's disposal, MEPs say, calling it a strategic investment in peace and security, as well as a driver for democracy and European values across the continent," the press release said.

MEPs called on the next College of Commissioners to nominate a Commissioner for Enlargement and to ensure that the bilateral issues are clearly separated from EU enlargement policy.

"MEPs strongly deplore the statements by the Prime Minister of Hungary concerning the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine, and the change in the country's policy towards Kosovo. Mr Orban's statements obstruct the EU enlargement process, warn MEPs, who remind the Council of the potential negative consequences of Hungary taking over the Council's Presidency in July 2024," the statement said.

The resolution also emphasizes the need for internal EU reforms in parallel with the enlargement process, to enhance the European Union's capacity to integrate new members effectively, including through the introduction of qualified majority voting that would also apply to foreign and security policy decisions and in areas relevant to the accession process.