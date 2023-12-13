Zelensky, Niinisto Discuss Ukraine's Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

The head of state announced this on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"I met with President Niinisto to thank Finland for 21 packages of defense aid for our warriors, as well as for doubling artillery ammunition production in Finland," Zelensky said.

According to him, such steps are critical not only for Ukraine's freedom but also for the freedom of other European countries, particularly those that share a border with Russia.

"The European security environment has fundamentally changed, and we can only protect our shared freedom by acting together and with long-term commitment," Zelensky said.

According to the Office of the President , Zelensky thanked Finland for sheltering Ukrainian displaced persons and for its warm attitude towards them.

Furthermore, both leaders coordinated their positions on the eve of the European Council meeting in Brussels and emphasized the importance of the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU.

The presidents also talked about the Ukrainian Peace Formula and how to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, throughout Europe and beyond.

Zelensky arrived in Norway on December 13 after he visited the United States.

He attended the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit to discuss the strengthening of defense, political and economic cooperation with the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland and Sweden.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine