Zelensky Thanks King Of Norway For Ukraine Support Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with King Harald V of Norway in Oslo.

He said this in a post on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Oslo. An audience with King Harald V of Norway. I thank the Norwegian people, government and parliament for their powerful humanitarian, financial and military assistance to our country," Zelensky said.

He also thanked Norway for the launch of a large-scale five-year support program for Ukraine in February 2023.

Video : Official channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

According to a statement posted on the president's website, Zelensky highly appreciated the Royal Family's personal support for Ukrainian citizens who found refuge from the war in Norway.

"Your visit to the center for Ukrainian refugees in the first days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine was an extremely powerful signal of Norway's support for our people. We thank Your Majesty for this," Zelensky said.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelensky and King Harald V of Norway met with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto at the Royal Palace.

Zelensky arrived in Norway after he visited the United States.

He attended the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit to discuss the strengthening of defense, political and economic cooperation with the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland and Sweden.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine