Zelensky Meets With Norwegian Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Norwegian Parliament Speaker Masud Gharahkhani and the leaders of parties.

The head of state announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said that during his conversation with Gharahkhani, both parties had discussed the needs of the Ukrainian military and the challenges facing the Ukrainian education system due to the war, particularly the availability of bomb shelters in schools.

He noted that further cooperation between Ukraine and Norway had been discussed at the meeting with the leaders of political parties.

"Thank you for supporting all the decisions that helped Ukraine on the battlefield and protected the lives of Ukrainians, enabling our country to remain strong. The launch of a five-year program to support Ukraine is an important example for others. Thank you!" Zelensky said.