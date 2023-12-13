Kuleba Discusses Upcoming European Council Summit With Polish FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba spoke with his newly appointed Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski and invited him to visit Ukraine.

“I spoke with Radosław Sikorski and congratulated him on his appointment.

Minister Sikorski confirmed his commitment to further strengthen Ukrainian-Polish relations, counter Russian aggression, integrate Ukraine into the EU and NATO, and cooperate in other global affairs,” Kuleba said in a post on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

According to the Ukrainian minister, the parties discussed the upcoming European Council summit.

“Minister [Sikorski] assured me Poland will actively work at the summit to ensure the adoption of the needed decisions, including the one on opening Ukraine's EU accession talks,” he said.

Minister Sikorski also accepted invitation to visit Ukraine, Kuleba added.

As reported, the new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was sworn in by President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday. Radoslaw Sikorski, who had already been the head of diplomacy in Tusk's previous government, was appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Photo: MFA