Amir Chairs Fourth Meeting Of Supreme Council For Economic Affairs And Investment For 2023

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, chaired the fourth meeting of the Council for the year 2023, which was held Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Amir and Vice President of the Council His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Their Excellencies the members of the council.

The Council reviewed the decisions and recommendations made at the third meeting for the year 2023, and the project follow-up report. The Council also reviewed the report on the progress of the country's economic priorities, and took appropriate decisions regarding them.

The Council reviewed the presentations on the country's economic indicators, the organization of economic zones, and the developments of the Free Zones Authority.

The Council also discussed the topics on its agenda and took appropriate decisions regarding them.