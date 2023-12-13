Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet extended its sincere congratulations and best wishes to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and to the honorable Qatari people and residents on the occasion of the upcoming National Day.

The Cabinet, with appreciation and gratitude on this glorious occasion, recalled the historical role of the founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, expressing pride in the achievements of the country under the wise leadership of HH the Amir and his wise policies, which have led to remarkable accomplishments, comprehensive development across various fields, and a prestigious regional and international standing. The Cabinet also looked forward for further accomplishments in the upcoming period, in line with the third National Development Strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Afterwards, the Cabinet discussed the agenda items as follows:

First - Approval for a non-Qatari investor to own up to 100 percent of the capital of Mekdam Holding Group, a Qatari public shareholding company listed on the stock exchange, in accordance with the provisions of Article 7 of Law No. 1 of 2019 regulating non-Qatari capital investment in economic activities.

Second - Taking the necessary measures to ratify:

1. Agreement for mutual administrative assistance for the optimal implementation of customs law and the suppression, investigation, and combating of customs violations between the government of the State of Qatar and the Cabinet Office in the Kyrgyz Republic.

2. Agreement for cooperation in the field of plant quarantine between the Ministry of Municipality in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Agriculture in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Third - Approval of:

1. The draft agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Serbia.

2. The draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Armenia regarding the employment of citizens of the Republic of Armenia in the State of Qatar.

3. The draft Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training and education between the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar and the Diplomatic Studies Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Djibouti.

4. The draft Memorandum of Understanding to provide a framework for facilitating and enhancing cooperation between the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the French Development Agency (AFD) for 2023 - 2028.

5. The draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Sports and Youth in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Sports in the Russian Federation for cooperation in the fields of physical culture and sports.

6. The draft Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in supporting the digital transformation of the State of Qatar between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the State of Qatar and the United Nations University Operating Unit on Policy-Driven Electronic Governance (UNU-EGOV).

7. The draft Memorandum of Understanding for joint cooperation in the museum field between the Qatar Museums Authority in the State of Qatar and the Capital Museum in the People's Republic of China.

8. The draft agreement on cooperation and news exchange between the Qatar News Agency and Xinhua News Agency.

9. The draft Memorandum of Understanding for joint cooperation in the museum field between the Qatar Museums Authority in the State of Qatar and the National Museum of Mongolia in Mongolia.

Fourth - the Cabinet reviewed the following issues and took the appropriate decisions:

1. The first and second annual reports of the permanent committee for industrial area affairs.

2. A report on the results of participation in the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT).

3. A report on the results of the 25th meeting of the ministers responsible for environmental affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.