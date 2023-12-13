Qatar Delivers New Batch Of Aid For Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Qatari Armed Forces plane headed to the city of El Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 44 tonnes of aid.

The aid includes food supplies, medical equipment, and shelter supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, and Qatar Red Crescent in preparation for transporting it to Gaza. This brings the total number of aircraft to 44, with a total of 1,464 tonnes of aid.

The aid comes as part of the State of Qatar's full support toward the Palestinian people during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.