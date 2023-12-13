Katara Organizes Chinguetti Culture Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation Katara, in cooperation with the Mauritanian Community Office in the State of Qatar, will organize the Chinguetti Culture Week from December 14 to 16, during which a series of lectures on various aspects of ancient Mauritanian culture will be presented, as well as a display of traditional Mauritanian dress and other artifacts and exhibits.

The first day's program will include a presentation on the ambassadors of the Chinguetti culture, followed by a number of poetry readings, as well as an introductory tour of the accompanying exhibition.

On the second day, a paper will be presented entitled Chinguetti, the Treasure of Language and Manuscripts, in addition to a paper entitled Mauritanian Literature from Poetry to Prose.

On the third day, the first session will be a lecture entitled Chinguetti Culture: Its Origins and Characteristics, and the second session will be a seminar entitled Others' Perception of the Chinguetti.

The third day of activities will conclude with a tribute to Mauritanian writers in Qatar.

It should be noted that the Cultural Village Foundation Katara has highlighted on many occasions the culture and literature of Mauritania through a number of events and activities, of which we recall the literary evening recently hosted by the Katara Library for Arabic Novel where the Mauritanian novelist Ahmed Sidi was hosted