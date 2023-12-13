Elderly Woman Injured As Russian Army Shells Nikopol Twice With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army used heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone to shell Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. An elderly woman was injured in the shelling.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In the afternoon, the enemy launched a kamikaze drone at Nikopol, and shelled the city twice with heavy artillery. A 70-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound. Medical assistance was rendered to her. Now she is being treated at home," Lysak said.

Nearly 880 civilians killed and injured by Russian landmines in de-occupied territories





According to him, the Russian shelling damaged a recreation center, an administrative building, a kindergarten, two private enterprises, a non-residential building, nearly five multi-story buildings, an economic building and a car.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak, Facebook