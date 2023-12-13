Elderly Woman Injured As Russian Army Shells Nikopol Twice With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army used heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone to shell Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. An elderly woman was injured in the shelling.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"In the afternoon, the enemy launched a kamikaze drone at Nikopol, and shelled the city twice with heavy artillery. A 70-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound. Medical assistance was rendered to her. Now she is being treated at home," Lysak said. Read also:
Nearly 880 civilians killed and injured by Russian landmines in de-occupied territories
According to him, the Russian shelling damaged a recreation center, an administrative building, a kindergarten, two private enterprises, a non-residential building, nearly five multi-story buildings, an economic building and a car.
Photo: Serhiy Lysak, Facebook
MENAFN13122023000193011044ID1107590595
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.