Official Spokesperson For The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Two US Delegations

Doha, Qatar: The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met today with two United States delegations that include a lineup of former officials, experts, and thinkers.
Both meetings discussed the two countries' close and strategic relations, as well as the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, and a number of regional and international issues
