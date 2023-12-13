Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Djibouti

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from President of the Republic of Djibouti HE Ismail Omar Guelleh, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to Qatar Tayeb Dbd Robleh.