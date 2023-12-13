Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Djibouti

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from President of the Republic of Djibouti HE Ismail Omar Guelleh, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to Qatar Tayeb Dbd Robleh.
MENAFN13122023000063011010ID1107590596
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.