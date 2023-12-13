No Mediator Needed For Tidying Up Azerbaijani-Armenian Relations - Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. New realities
created by Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus, as well as actions
taken to promote long-term peace and stability in the region, are
producing favorable outcomes, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency,
political expert Sahil Karimli said, Trend reports.
As a result of negotiations held between the Presidential
Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime
Minister's Office of the Republic of Armenia on December 7, 2023,
guided by the principles of humanism and as measures of mutual
trust, an agreement was reached on the release of 32 Armenian
servicemen by Azerbaijan and two Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenia.
Today, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides released the servicemen
on a mutual basis.
"The homecoming of our two servicemen, who had been detained in
Armenia for a long time on bogus charges, has brought us immense
delight. One notable feature is that this agreement between
Azerbaijan and Armenia was concluded without the use of any
mediators," Karimli said.
Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to the political expert, have
proved that there is no need for a third party, an intermediary, to
normalize relations between them.
"It also demonstrates that, for the first time in many years,
Armenia and Azerbaijan are developing mutual trust. This
accomplishment, I feel, is attributable to Azerbaijan's firm and
fair stance," Karimli emphasized.
