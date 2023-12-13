European Parliament Supports Resolution To Grant Candidate Status To Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The European
Parliament voted in favor of a resolution calling on the Council of
the European Union to grant candidate status to Georgia. In
addition, the European Parliament calls on the Council of the
European Union to begin accession negotiations for Ukraine, Moldova
and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trend reports.
According to the information, 468 members of the European
Parliament voted for the resolution, 99 were against, and 58
abstained.
The text of the resolution on the critical importance of EU
enlargement emphasizes that it is a powerful geopolitical tool for
the EU and a strategic investment in peace and security.
According to a statement by the European Parliament, European
parliamentarians call on the Council of the European Union to make
a decision on the start of negotiations on the accession of Ukraine
and the Republic of Moldova at a meeting on December 14-15. Subject
to some reform steps being taken, they also expressed their
readiness to begin accession negotiations with Bosnia and
Herzegovina and grant candidate status to Georgia.
MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107590593
