               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Opportunity For Sustainable Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Emerged - Turkish Minister


12/13/2023 3:19:06 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Now there is an opportunity to establish sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler said during a speech in the Parliament, Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia should also act with awareness of this.

Guler expressed hope that Armenia will show readiness to cooperate with its neighbors.

MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107590592

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search