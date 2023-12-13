Opportunity For Sustainable Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Emerged - Turkish Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Now there is an
opportunity to establish sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and
Armenia, Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler said during a speech
in the Parliament, Trend reports.
He noted that Armenia should also act with awareness of
this.
Guler expressed hope that Armenia will show readiness to
cooperate with its neighbors.
