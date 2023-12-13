Devin Patrick Hughes, Arapahoe Philharmonic Conductor, Presents A New Discovery Concert This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Devin Patrick Hughes

- Devin Patrick HughesDENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Santa's on the way to bring the enchantment of the holiday season to life as the Arapahoe Philharmonic , the Symphony of the Rockies proudly announces its much-anticipated Holly Jolly Singalong Concert. This festive event promises an extraordinary celebration for families and friends alike, offering an enchanting mash-up of holiday favorites and creating joy, warmth, and timeless musical memories.The concerts will occur at Newman Center for the Performing Arts on December 16, 2023, at 2 pm and 4 pm. Admission is free and open to the public, inviting music enthusiasts of all ages to join the merriment and experience the season's magic.The concert is part of the Arapahoe Philharmonic's Discovery Concert Series, created by Conductor Devin Patrick Hughes . It is designed to bring a new generation of young concertgoers and their families to experience the orchestra.“This was the best child-centered symphony I have ever experienced, which is saying something in 32 years of teaching,” elementary music teacher Heather Ward commented. Another music teacher commented,“The kids loved the music and the singing. It was very engaging, and was fun and funny! They loved seeing the instruments we learned about in class and loved the two main characters and story that went with the music.”When asked what a child could expect from the experience, conductor and writer Devin Patrick Hughes said,“We want them to leave with an enriched curiosity about the orchestra and music - maybe even wanting to play an instrument. Our main goal is simple. We want to cultivate a lifelong relationship with music.”Under the skillful baton of conductor Devin Patrick Hughes, the talented musicians of the Arapahoe Philharmonic will showcase their musical prowess with a delightful selection of holiday classics. From the cheerful melodies of "Jingle Bells" and the heartwarming tones of "Silent Night" to the lively tunes of "Feliz Navidad" and the cultural richness of "Dreidel," the concert promises a diverse and unforgettable repertoire.Adding an extra layer of magic to the evening, soprano and Emerging Artist Lucienne Scully will grace the stage, captivating the audience with her angelic voice. Scully is set to perform timeless classics, including "O Holy Night" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas," bringing a touch of elegance and emotion to the holiday celebration."We are thrilled to bring the community together for this special Holiday Singalong Concert," said Bess Scully, Executive Director. "The talented musicians in our orchestra have been diligently preparing to spread joy and warmth through the power of music. We are also honored to have the incredible Lucienne Scully join us for this magical evening."Conductor Devin Patrick Hughes added,“We're looking forward to having our audience join in the sing-alongs, and we will have a special guest taking orders for Christmas; Santa Claus will be leading some of the songs and engaging the audience!”Take advantage of this opportunity to experience the magic of the holiday season through the harmonious sounds of the Arapahoe Philharmonic - Symphony of the Rockies and the enchanting voice of Lucienne Scully. Join us for an evening of musical delight, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.Please visit or contact (720) 575-1898 for ticket information and further details.About Arapahoe Philharmonic Orchestra:Conductor Devin Patrick Hughes was appointed in 2013, bringing the organization a renewed focus on artistic excellence and innovation. . Over the past ten seasons, the Arapahoe Philharmonic has professionalized the organization by almost doubling the operating budget, increasing musician pay rate three-fold, creating a full-time Executive Director position, and creating a Discovery Concert Series serving over 1000 students each season. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orchestra swiftly pivoted, adapting its programming to online, virtual, and outdoors and resuming COVID-safe performances, keeping audiences engaged and musicians and staff employed.The orchestra comprises professional musicians, pre-professionals, talented community members looking for a space to grow and develop, and music educators passionate about performing. Repertoire includes works by the greatest names in classical music spanning all eras, including recent works from diverse composers and music spanning the genres of pop, film, folk, video games, and more.The orchestra can be found engaging the next generation of symphonic music champions throughout the front range, including the“best fireworks in Colorado” at Breckenridge Brewery for Independence Day, the most illustrious venues for classical music, including Newman Center for the Performing Arts and Lone Tree Arts Center, and area schools, churches, and synagogues, including outdoor and indoor venues.For more information about the Arapahoe Philharmonic, please visit or for further information, press images, or interview opportunities, please get in touch with Bess Scully at 303.829.4857 or ....Event Details:Date: December 17, 2023Time: 2 PM Concert #1 , 4 PM Concert #2Location: The Robert & Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts,University of Denver - 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, CO 80210

