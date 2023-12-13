Finalists For The Best FIFA Women’S Coach And The Best FIFA Men’S Coach Awards Revealed

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

FIFA ( ) has announced the finalists in The Best women's and men's coach categories;

Winners will be crowned on Monday 15 January 2024 in London, England;

Sarina Wiegman and Lionel Scaloni are the current holders of the respective coach awards.

FIFA has announced the finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Coach and The Best FIFA Men's Coach awards for the 2023 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards.

The finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Coach ( ) are (in alphabetical order):



Jonatan Giráldez (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC) Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / England)

The accolade recognises the most outstanding performers from the dugout in the women's game from the period between 1 August 2022 to 20 August 2023, the date of the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

Sarina Wiegman is a three-time winner of the award in 2017, 2020 and 2022, whilst Emma Hayes was the winner in 2021. For Jonatan Giráldez, it is the first time he has reached the final three shortlist.

A total of five coaches were initially nominated for The Best FIFA Women's Coach award, having been chosen by a panel of experts. From this shortlist, the three finalists have been selected by an international jury comprising: women's national team coaches, women's national team captains, football journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA's official website.

The finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Coach ( ) , recognising the most outstanding performers in the men's game from the period of 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023 are (in alphabetical order):



Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Simone Inzaghi (Italy / FC Internazionale Milano) Luciano Spalletti (Italy / SSC Napoli)

As per their female counterparts, a total of five coaches were initially nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach award, having been chosen by a panel of experts. From this shortlist, the three finalists have been selected by an international jury comprising: men's national team coaches, men's national team captains, football journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA's official website.

The winners of both awards will be revealed at a London ceremony on Monday 15 January 2024. Next month's ceremony will mark the third time that FIFA has held The Best FIFA Football Awards in London, after the 2017 and 2018 award ceremonies were staged in the city.

How were The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award and The Best Men's Coach Award finalists determined?



From the five-coach shortlists, each voter made their first, second and third choices for the prize.

Points were given to nominees depending on where they were placed (five points for first, three for second and one for third).

Nominated national team coaches could not vote for themselves.

Selections from the four voting groups – coaches, captains, journalists, and fans – each counted for 25 per cent of the total vote, irrespective of the number of voters from each group.

The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award and The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award will be presented to the individual with the most points. If finalists are tied on points, the award will be bestowed on the individual who has received the most first-choice selections.

The voting procedure for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award is supervised by independent observers and are detailed in the Rules of Allocation ( ).

Results will be published in full on FIFA following the awards ceremony on 15 January 2024.

To keep up with the latest news about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023, fans can visit FIFA. Fans can also join the discussion about who should win the Awards by using the hashtag # TheBest.

