Ecobank Announced As An Official Sponsor For The Totalenergies Africa Cup Of Nations Côte D’Ivoire 2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced Ecobank ( ), the leading pan-African banking group, as an Official Sponsor of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023. The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, the biggest event in Africa, will kick off on 13 January 2024 in Côte d'Ivoire.

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group , said:“The TotalEnergies CAF AFCON tournament highlights the immense sense of pride that Africans across our continent and around the world feel during the matches. As the pan-African bank, we are proud to associate Ecobank with the Confederation of African Football to contribute to the success of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023, the largest and most-enjoyed football tournament, inspiring passion across Africa. Football transcends borders. It brings communities together, fully aligning with Ecobank's commitment to drive regional integration. It is an honour for Ecobank to play a key role in bringing millions of Africans together to live their passion for football, making sure that loyal customers benefit from this experience.”

Ecobank carries the pan-African spirit in its DNA, and this partnership with the Confederation of African Football demonstrates its commitment to its pan-African heritage, reinforcing its connection with hundreds of millions of Africans who will be celebrating the magic of football at AFCON 2023. 16 of the 35 African countries in which Ecobank has a presence are among the 24 that are competing in Côte d'Ivoire.

About Ecobank Group (or 'Ecobank Transnational Incorporated' or 'ETI'):

Ecobank Group is the leading private pan-African banking group with unrivalled African expertise. Present in 35 sub-Saharan African countries, as well as France, the UK, UAE and China, its unique pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade and investment. The Group employs over 14,000 people and offers Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking products, services and solutions across multiple channels, including digital, to over 32 million customers. For further information, please visit

About the Confederation of African Football (CAF):

CAF is the governing body of African football and was founded in 1957. CAF has 54 Member Associations and the secretariat is based in Egypt.



