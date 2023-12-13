WFP Warns Of Looming Hunger Catastrophe In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Nearly 18 million people across Sudan are to be facing a "hunger catastrophe" in the coming months, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Wednesday.

Parts of war-ravaged Sudan are at a high risk of slipping into catastrophic hunger conditions by next yearآ's lean season if the WFP is unable to expand access and regularly deliver food assistance to people trapped in conflict hotspots such as Khartoum, the Darfurs, and the Kordofans, according to a WFP release.

Sudan, once described as East Africaآ's future breadbasket, is facing a deepening hunger crisis as the conflict raging across the country approaches its eighth month, it said, adding that a new food security analysis for Sudan shows the highest levels of hunger ever recorded during the harvest season (October through February), typically a period where more food is available.

If there is no significant increase in food assistance by the time the lean season arrives next May, conflict hotspots could see the emergence of catastrophic hunger, also known as Phase 5 on the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), it cautioned.

Nearly 18 million people across Sudan are facing acute hunger (IPC3+), more than double the number at the same time a year ago, it said, warning that this figure is also higher than the initial projection of 15 million made in the previous assessment in August, demonstrating just how rapidly the food security situation is worsening, it said.

Currently, close to five million people are in emergency levels of food insecurity (IPC4) with over three-quarters of these people cornered in areas where humanitarian access has been intermittent and, in some areas, impossible due to ongoing fighting, it emphasized.

The speed at which hunger has risen over the past year is alarming. More and more people are struggling to eat a basic meal a day, and unless things change there is a very real risk they wonآ't even be able to do that, it concluded. (end)

