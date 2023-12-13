China Slams US For Attempting To Endorse Philippines' Infringement Of Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- China on Wednesday firmly rejected the US to "groundlessly attack China's fully justified law enforcement activities" at disputed areas in the South China Sea, calling it an attempt to endorse the Philippines' infringement of Chinese sovereignty and provocation, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on a statement released by the US State Department on Sunday, in which the US side "threatened" once again that the US Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extended to the South China Sea, according to the report. Ren'ai Reef and Huangyan Island.

Huangyan Island (Scarborough Shoal) has always been part of China's territory and China has indisputable sovereignty over the island and its adjacent waters, Mao said at a news briefing in Beijing.

She said official vessels of the Philippines, without permission from the Chinese side, intruded into adjacent waters of the island on December 9th "China Coast Guard took necessary measures in accordance with the law, which were professional, restrained, lawful and legitimate," she explained.

"The US State Department, in disregard of the facts, issued a statement to groundlessly attack China's fully justified law enforcement activities to safeguard our rights at Ren'ai Reef and Huangyan Island," Mao said.

"The statement is an attempt to endorse the Philippines' infringement of Chinese sovereignty and provocation. We firmly reject it," she added. (end)

